Read full article on original website
Related
georgiasouthern.edu
International education award given to a pair of Georgia Southern professors
Georgia Southern University Center for STEM Education program coordinator Kania Greer, Ed.D., and elementary and special education Associate Professor Karin Fisher, Ph.D., were recently awarded a Global Partner Award from Narayan Seva Sansthan School in Udaipur, India. Fisher said she was honored and pleasantly surprised that she and her partners...
Comments / 0