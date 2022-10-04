Read full article on original website
tatler.com
Entrepreneur sets fire to a Kahlo drawing worth £10 million in his Miami mansion
In a controversial and shocking stunt, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Martin Morabak set fire to one of renowned artist Frida Kahlo’s drawing in a martini glass. The drawing is said to be worth at least £10 million. Morabak burnt the drawing at his glamorous mansion in Miami. In front of...
Mexico investigates art collector who burned Frida Kahlo drawing to sell NFTs
Mexico's national cultural authority has opened an investigation into an art collector who burned an allegedly authentic Frida Kahlo drawing at his Miami home to sell NFTs of the work.
forkast.news
NFTs from art and the burning question of their physical origins
Thousands of paintings by English artist Damien Hirst will be set on fire during an October exhibition, but will live on as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to London’s Newport Street Gallery, which is a host for the event that will run through the end of the month. The Guardian...
A new generation of narcos is rising in Mexico, and they're bringing a new style of music to celebrate their exploits
A new generation of narcos are taking over in some of Mexico's most powerful criminal groups. They're bringing some changes to the drug trade, including new music to celebrate their exploits. Their "narco-corridos" are now defined by Trapteño, a hybrid of US-origin trap and Mexican norteño. Culiacán, México...
Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico
Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
Six reasons why artist’s artist Paul Cézanne is hailed as ‘greatest of us all’
Paul Cézanne, born in 1839, who painted quietly up to his death in 1906, is the unrivalled modern artist’s modern artist, called the “greatest of us all” by Claude Monet. The most intimate proof of this is how many of his successors have felt the need to move in on his patch – literally. When Picasso told his dealer Ambroise Vollard he had just bought “Cézanne’s mountain”, Vollard thought he meant one of his canvases of Mont Sainte-Victoire. In fact Picasso had purchased an estate on its slopes in the south of France.
American Tourist Smashes Ancient Statues at the Vatican After Being Denied a Meeting with the Pope
An American tourist smashed two 2,000-year-old statues after his request to speak with Pope Francis while visiting the Vatican’s Chiaramonti Museum was denied. The disgruntled man directed his anger toward an ancient bust, which toppled to the floor. While fleeing the scene, he also damaged another sculpture. The incident occurred earlier around 12 p.m. noon on Thursday in Rome. “The person who knocked down the statues was stopped by the Vatican police and has been handed over to the Italian authorities,” reads a statement from the Vatican. The statement continued, “Now the experts are weighing the damage and proceeding to recover the...
Good News Network
300 Epic Ancient Murals ‘Unique in the World’ Depict Creation Myths on Texas Rock: ‘Oldest Books in North America’
Down in southwest Texas, a unique-in-the-world style of ancient rock art is bringing to life a culture of hunter-gatherers with a penchant for incredible art, spiritual journeys, and wild imaginations. Archeologists studying the site for more than 30 years have discovered much about this strange culture dating from 2,500 BC...
Swiss Museums Investigate Their Collections, a Disputed Lucian Freud Painting, and More: Morning Links for September 20, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines RESTITUTION REPORT. Last week, the Swiss city of Basel said it would provide funding to five institutions, so that they could research objects that may have been unethically obtained, Swissinfo reports. The project will further work that already started at the Kunstmuseum Basel, which has begun reviewing the provenances of some artworks that were acquired during the Nazi era. The project has been given a budget of CHF 250,000 (about $259,000). Meanwhile, the Guardian offered a look inside the Humboldt Forum in Berlin, which has repeatedly faced the scorn of experts and activists who claim that many objects on...
Mayan Warrior, One of Burning Man’s Flashiest Art Cars, Is Bringing Mexican Culture to the Playa & Points Beyond
While it hosts a laundry list of the world’s hippest DJs, each voyage of the Mayan Warrior starts and ends with the same song. Since making its debut at Burning Man 2012, the behemoth art car has become one of the desert bacchanal’s premiere sound stages on wheels, over the years expanding in spectacle and volume as it fuses the ancient cultures that influence it with the cutting-edge tech that makes it visible from a mile away. Its theme song, the aptly titled “Here Comes the Warrior,” summarizes this fusion, combining traditional hand drums, maracas and flute with a heavy...
Frida Escobedo
Frida Escobedo is a Mexican architect, one that amassed great success from a young age. In the year 2018, at 38 years old, she became the youngest architect to design the Serpentine Pavillion in London’s Kensington Gardens. Now, she adds an even larger credit to her name,...
The Mona Lisa is voted the greatest artwork of all time: Leonardo Da Vinci's masterpiece tops poll of British art lovers, followed by Van Gogh's Sunflowers and the Sistine Chapel ceiling by Michelangelo
The Mona Lisa has been voted the greatest artwork of all time while the work of two British artists made it into art lovers' top five works, a poll has revealed. The survey found that the majority of Brits still consider the classics to be the greatest works of art, and that two thirds consider themselves 'art lovers'.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Public Museum celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, Indigenous People's Day with special October programming
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- All month long, the Milwaukee Public Museum is highlighting diversity and culture with special programming to honor Indigenous People's Day and Hispanic Heritage Month. You can celebrate Hispanic culture all year long by visiting the Latin America exhibit, which transports you to a Mexican courtyard. But...
Two Recently Opened French Private Museums Look to Bring Art to All
France is hardly immune to the private museum phenomenon. In recent years, collectors have been opening spaces to showcase their treasures and share their interest in a certain area of art or their commitment to a cause. In May, Korean artist Lee Ufan opened a museum for his art in Arles. Art critic Alexia Guggémos, who focuses on smiles throughout art history, is preparing for the inauguration of her Musée du sourire (Smile Museum), in a former Sergent-Major quill pen factory in the 17th arrondissement in Paris. Below, a look at two recently inaugurated private museums. Art for All Nicolas Laugero Lasserre...
Ana Garcia
Chef Ana Garcia is an icon of Mexican cuisine. Known for her delicious and regional cooking that highlights her family history, her work has reached a global audience, being featured on Netflix and in a variety of TV shows. Garcia stands out from other chefs by mixing her...
Smithonian
Judy Baca On Her Mural “Uprising of the Mujeres”
Judith Baca is a painter, muralist, and scholar who works collaboratively within communities to create sites of public memory. Her public arts initiatives reflect the lives and concerns of populations that have been historically disenfranchised, including women, the working poor, youth, the elderly, LGBTQ+, and immigrant communities. Editor’s note: In...
‘Miracle find’: rare Don Quixote and short stories could sell for €900k
Sotheby’s describes 17th-century Cervantes editions as a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity for collectors
US News and World Report
Man Topples Ancient Roman Busts in Vatican Museums
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - A man toppled two ancient Roman busts in the Vatican Museums on Wednesday, causing moderate damage before being stopped by staff and arrested, a museums source said. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to discuss an ongoing investigation, said...
anothermag.com
Seven Contemporary Artists on the “Brazen” Influence of Cezanne
In his 1922 book Since Cezanne, art critic Clive James states that “there is hardly one modern artist of importance to whom Cezanne is not father or grandfather, and that no other influence is comparable with his”. Exactly 100 years later, as a major, career-spanning exhibition of some 80 of Cezanne’s paintings opens at Tate Modern, it’s clear his impact remains.
