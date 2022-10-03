ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellstone receives federal grant to support expanded services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) awarded a four-year grant to WellStone this week, allowing the nonprofit organization to implement the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) model for care delivery. The CCBHC model ensures access to 24/7/365 crisis care, along with care...
Inmates and family members indicted for alleged role in nationwide phone scam

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal grand jury indicted eight individuals last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam that targeted retailers throughout the country. According to the indictment, from September 2020 through May 2022, the defendants tricked retailers into activating gift cards under fraudulent pretenses and then used those fraudulently obtained gift cards to purchase merchandise and make other expenditures.
