BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal grand jury indicted eight individuals last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam that targeted retailers throughout the country. According to the indictment, from September 2020 through May 2022, the defendants tricked retailers into activating gift cards under fraudulent pretenses and then used those fraudulently obtained gift cards to purchase merchandise and make other expenditures.

BESSEMER, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO