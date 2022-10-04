Read full article on original website
upenn.edu
Poet Wes Matthews combines writing, music, research, and service
Like mother, like son. Like son, like mother. Poet Wes Matthews is a fourth-year at the University of Pennsylvania and a former Philadelphia Youth Poet Laureate. His mother, poet Airea D. Matthews, is a Penn alumna and the current Philadelphia Poet Laureate. She’s the first to read his work. He’s the first to read hers.
upenn.edu
How a roller derby team promotes community and kindness
By day, Faith Cortright is a clinical research coordinator for the Perelman School of Medicine. Outside of work, she’s known as “Devoida Mercy,” a former roller derby skater for Philadelphia’s Liberty Belles adult All-Stars team, now serving as coach to the Philly Roller Derby Juniors. When...
