Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Snider grad Anthony Lapsley returns to the octagon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - After a semi-retired eight-year hiatus, Snider grad Anthony "The Recipe" Lapsley is making his way back into the octagon. After pursuing an early wrestling career at the high school level, Lapsley soon transitioned into the MMA world. Lapsley will compete in the Art of Scrap...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

The Locker Room Game of the Week Preview: Leo vs. Columbia City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Just eight days until the high school football regular season is in the books, and with just two games left, the conference race is heating up. In the NE8 conference, Norwell, Columbia City, and Leo fight for a chance to take the title -- and two of those teams are going head on this week.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
wfft.com

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana set for 40th flight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Honor Flight Northeast Indiana's 40th Honor Flight from Fort Wayne to Washington, D.C., is set for Oct. 26. 86 Fort Wayne area veterans are confirmed for the flight, including 3 Korean War veterans, 6 Cold War veterans, 77 Vietnam veterans, and 1 Iraqi Freedom veteran.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Freeze Watch Saturday Morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday morning for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wabash and Kosciusko counties Saturday morning. If you have any tender plant that you want to keep alive, cover up or bring...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
#Purdue Fort Wayne#Veteran#Horizon League
wfft.com

Fort Wayne schools on lockdown for an hour Friday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Shawnee and Lincoln Middle Schools were on lockdown for about an hour Friday morning due to police activity. Police say they were searching the area of 900 Cook Road for a suspicious person, who was a possible suspect in other investigations after they ran from officers.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Northern Indiana residents warned about mosquito-borne virus

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials are warning northern Indiana residents to take precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes after detecting a rare and potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus in the region. State public health and animal health officials issued the warning Thursday after determining that the eastern equine encephalitis...
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Wild Zoo Halloween event opens Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Wild Zoo Halloween at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, located at 3411 Sherman Boulevard, opens Saturday. The event will be held each weekend in October: Oct. 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, and 29-30. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be free...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Woman killed in Minnich Road crash identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Minnich Road Wednesday. The woman was identified as Cortney Ann Anderson, 27, of Monroeville, IN. Anderson had been pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was...
MONROEVILLE, IN
wfft.com

Super Shot giving out vaccinations at Allen County Public Libraries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- In a partnership with Allen County Public Libraries, Super Shot handed out flu vaccines at the Pontiac Branch Friday. Super Shot was at the Main Branch on September 30. Medial Assistant Jimena Arenivar said it's important to take advantage of free clinics like Super Shot's to stay healthy during flu season,
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man not wearing a helmet sustained life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening. Around 6:24 p.m., FWPD responded to a call about a man laying on the side of the road at 5950 Cross Creek Boulevard. Police say there were no witnesses to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Angola woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Steuben County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accident that left an Angola woman in critical condition. Police say they responded to a call about a suspicious woman walking around screaming and trying to wave down traffic in the 300 block of West S.R. 120, west of Fremont.
ANGOLA, IN
wfft.com

Allen County Commissioners address secrecy about jail location search

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Commissioners defended their apparent lack of transparency of which locations they’re looking at for the new jail. At Friday's meeting, Commissioner Richard Beck explained their secrecy. He said with real estate transactions anything can go wrong at any point. He said...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Salvation Army taking applications for Christmas assistance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Salvation Army is accepting applications for its Christmas Assistance Programs from October 10 to 14. Families who are interested need to apply in-person from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. – 3 p.m at The Salvation Army Office located at 2901 North Clinton Street.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Electric Works job fair looking to staff Union Street Market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- In preparation for next months opening, the Union Street Market hosted a job fair. Market director Ermin Husidic said the job fair is important for helping employ local small businesses. "Within the job market it provides a lot of employment opportunities for folks within the...
FORT WAYNE, IN

