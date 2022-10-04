Read full article on original website
NEW: Pizza Bruno owner opening pizza and donut shops in College Park
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Popular pizzeria, Pizza Bruno, will be opening its second location this Friday at 2429 Edgewater Drive. Owner Bruno Zacchini said that this new restaurant will focus on New Jersey-style pizza, cooked in gas pizza ovens. Zacchini also said that the College Park location will be...
bungalower
Swine and Sons have opened in their new location in Winter Park
Swine and Sons (Instagram) has opened in its new home at the newly rebranded Winter Park Social House, which is located at 1282 N. Orange Avenue [GMap] near The Heavy. The restaurant moved into its new collab space per an invitation from Foxtail Coffee Co. that we told you about HERE in April 2022. The space, which was the original Foxtail Farmhaus, will soon also house Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream and The Courtesy Bar, which closed its downtown location in May.
Dizzy Donuts, from Pizza Bruno's Bruno Zacchini, is coming to College Park
And now for something completely different. Mere days after opening Pizza Bruno in College Park, owner Bruno Zacchini will, once again, try his hand at making food with holes in it. Only this time, it will be donuts, not bagels. Dizzy Donuts, slated to open in late 2022/early 2023 at 2413 Edgewater Drive (in between Adriatico and Graffiti Junktion) in College Park, will tap into Zacchini's love...
tastychomps.com
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Orlando? Inside Look: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr Phillips Area / Southwest Orlando
Have you heard about this new Cantonese Chinese Dim Sum and Seafood restaurant in Orlando?. It’s called YH Seafood Clubhouse and they recently opened in the Dr Philips / Sand Lake area, serving up some of the best Cantonese Chinese food in town with unique dishes – like black truffle mushroom ha gow dumplings and abalone siu mai – in a gorgeous setting.
Locally Owned and Operated Sports Bar to Open in Eustis
The establishment is aiming to strike a balance between a sports bar and family environment.
bungalower
Rollins College’s Dave’s Boathouse reopens with new kosher and halal-certified menu
Rollins College has reopened its on-campus restaurant, Dave’s Boathouse, after a three-month renovation, with a new kosher and halal-certified kitchen. Dave’s Boathouse (Website) is a nautical-themed restaurant located in the Cornell Campus Center at the heart of the Rollins campus, just north of the Alfond pool, and run by Sodexo (Website) a third-party food and facilities management company.
[UPDATE] Jollibee announces Orlando opening date
UPDATE: While an opening date of October 29 was briefly visible online for the chain restaurant, representatives of the chain said that no date has been set. "Jollibee will be opening a store in Orlando in 2022, though the specific opening date has not been set," they said. The aforementioned date that was visible along with other information about the store has since switched to "October" with no specified date. Original story continues below. The long wait for Filipino fast food is nearly over in Orlando.
cohaitungchi.com
Things to do in Downtown Orlando
Orlando may be best known for its theme parks but it also has a thriving city center that’s well worth a day or two of exploring. Read on to find out about the best things to do in Downtown Orlando, whether you’re visiting on your own or with the whole family.
click orlando
Paris Banh Mi set to open new Altamonte Springs location. Here are the details
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Orlando-based chain Paris Banh Mi is getting ready to open a new location in Altamonte Springs. The new store sits at 155 Cranes Roost Blvd., Suite 1210. The location is set to hold its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 a.m, according to a post on Facebook.
Sweet Buns Bakery & Cafe, a late-night Hong Kong-style diner, is coming to Mills 50
John Zhao, the restaurateur behind YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips and Pho 813 near the Mall at Millenia, will expand his footprint in the city when he opens Sweet Buns Bakery & Cafe in Orlando's Mills 50 neighborhood. But unlike the Sweet Buns in Tampa and Gainesville, the Orlando outpost — set to take over the standalone space currently housing King Crab Shack at 2021 E. Colonial Drive — will have a full kitchen firing up Hong Kong-style diner fare in addition to the bakery's sugary buns, breads, cakes and assorted baked goods. Zhao says the Mills 50 cafe will plate the sort of classic crossroads cuisine Hong Kong diners are known for, like noodle soups, HK-style BBQ, HK-style spaghetti bolognese, French toast, stir-fried street fare, congee and pork chops. Zhao will move a couple of the Hong Kong-trained chefs from YH Seafood Clubhouse to Sweet Buns when it opens this December, and plans on staying open until midnight to draw in a late-night crowd. Sweet! In the meantime, follow Sweet Buns Bakery & Cafe (Instagram | Web) for the latest updates.
bungalower
Paris Baguette opening in Winter Park
A new bakery/cafe chain called Paris Baguette (Website) will be opening its first Florida location on October 13 in Winter Park. The new store is located at 325 S. Orlando Avenue [GMap] and will seat roughly 52 guests at a time. It will feature large self-serve displays full of pastries and cakes, with observation windows to peek at bakers and cakers doing their thing in the kitchen.
cityofnsb.com
Get a free Caribbean meal at "Babe" James Community Center Oct. 8
In another example of out-of-town relief flowing into New Smyrna Beach, Orlando restaurant owner Franceella Martin of Franceella's Caribbean Cuisine will generously provide 250 hot meals at no charge for residents in need Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. in the Alonzo "Babe" James Community Center at 201 N. Myrtle Ave.
407area.com
Here’s Where You Can Taste the Best Cinnamon Buns in Orlando
Are you a sucker of well-made cinnamon buns? These delicious pastries are a great addition to your breakfast, lunch, or midnight snack - they are fluffy and soft, and mostly go well with hot beverages. Now, if you are looking for decadent cinnamon rolls in Orlando, worry no more. You...
This Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chicken Wings In Florida
LoveFood found the most delicious chicken wings in every state.
fox35orlando.com
LIST: Fall festivals set for this weekend in Central Florida
Looking for an excuse to go outside and enjoy the beautiful fall weather? There are a number of fall festivals taking place in Central Florida this weekend. Celebrate Octoberfest in Downtown Avalon Park on Friday, Oct. 7. The event kicks off from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a beer garden preview in Town Park and continues with a community festival featuring live music, food vendors and Alpine dancing. The event is free and family-friendly.
bungalower
Orlando Parking Lot Party hosting pumpkin patch in Ivanhoe Village
The Gnarly Barley (Instagram) and Orlando Parking Lot Party (Instagram) are teaming up to bring a pumpkin patch to Ivanhoe Village this week. The Drunkin Pumpkin Patch will pop-up at Gnarly Barley on October 7 as part of a an Autumn-themed evening featuring food trucks, vendors, and a pumpkin patch benefiting the 4Roots Foundation.
WESH
Sewage bubbling up and into yards in Winter Park neighborhood
WINTER PARK, Fla. — On South Lakemont Avenue in Winter Park, there is a stinky and unsanitary situation going on. Sewage water is bubbling up from the manhole covers and floating onto peoples' front and back yards. Some neighbors are telling WESH that sewage came up through their toilet and into the house.
orangeobserver.com
Orange County to host free food distribution event today
Orange County and District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson will be hosting a free food distribution event at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Tildenville Park, 202 Shongi Ave., Winter Garden. The event comes as a relief effort after Hurricane Ian's passing through the state of Florida in order to help...
getnews.info
The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival At The Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, October 23, 2022
9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, takes place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The Florida Jerk Festival has always been about bringing our community together to share food and good times while celebrating the city we love. Florida – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida...
