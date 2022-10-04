Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist critical after crash with 2 cars in Salem
Around 7 p.m. the crash at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE sent one of the cars into the parking lot of a convenience store. That car also hit the doors and side of the building.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., Oct. 7
On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at approximately 7:48 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E at SE Risley Avenue. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Subaru Outback, operated by Kathleen Sanetel (67) of Milwaukie, struck a pedestrian as the vehicle passed through the SE Risley Avenue intersection. The pedestrian has been identified as Timothy Harpole (67) of Gladstone. Harpole was outside of the crosswalk at the time of the collision. Harpole was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Hwy 99E was affected for approximately 2 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Clackamas County Fire Department and ODOT.
Multi-vehicle crash closes eastbound lanes of TV Hwy in Hillsboro
A crash involving multiple vehicles on Tualatin-Valley Highway near Cornelius Pass Road has shut down the eastbound lanes Thursday morning.
1 in critical condition after car crashes into Clackamas Wing Stop
One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. According to Public Information Officer Izak Hamilton, it is not confirmed whether the injured person was a driver or customer.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 22E Fatal, Marion Co., Oct. 5
On October 3, 2022 at approximately 7:37 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Kenworth CMV left the roadway, went over an embankment and caught fire. The vehicle was fully engulfed and destroyed. The operator of the Kenworth sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The name of the operator will be released upon identification and next of kin notification. Hwy 22E was affected for approximately 3.5 hours. OSP was assisted by Gates Fire Department, Lyons Fire Department and ODOT.
clayconews.com
Driver airlifted, dies after head-on crash near Stayton
A 57-year-old woman died Monday night after striking a car head-on while taking a curve near Stayton, Marion County Sheriff's Office said.
kezi.com
'Suspicious' house fire under investigation in Albany
ALBANY, Ore.- Officials are investigating the cause of a 'suspicious' house fire. Early Friday at 3:15 a.m., crews with the Albany Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire on Whirlwind Drive NE. Officials said neighbors called 911; the neighbors reported seeing visible flames coming from the home. When...
One dead after driving off embankment, fiery crash off Hwy 22
A semi-truck driver is dead after a fiery crash off Highway 22 in Marion County on Monday, according to Oregon State Police.
KGW
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake reported in Linn County
The U.S. Geological Survey reported the earthquake struck around 5:52 a.m. on Friday. It happened 9.3 miles from Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem.
Gladstone's Timothy Harpole killed in McLoughlin Boulevard crash
Pedestrian walking across Highway 99E struck by vehicle on the evening of Oct. 4.Timothy Harpole, 67, of Gladstone was walking across McLoughlin Boulevard (Highway 99E) near Risley Avenue on Oct. 4 when he was fatally struck by a Subaru Outback heading northbound, according to Oregon State Police troopers. At approximately 7:48 p.m., OSP's preliminary investigation determined that Kathleen Sanetel, 67, of Milwaukie struck Harpole as the vehicle passed through the Risley intersection. Harpole was outside of the crosswalk at the time of the collision, troopers said. Harpole was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. {loadposition sub-article-01}
hh-today.com
On Ninth Avenue, that’s a big sign bridge!
ODOT likes big sign structures. That’s made evident by the size of the new sign bridge the department has installed on Oregon 99E and U.S. 20, known in Albany as the 1500 block of Ninth Avenue S.E. The structure was still waiting for the installation of the actual signs...
Salem man injured in police pursuit jailed after being released from hospital
A man was released from a hospital on Thursday after he reportedly fell and hit his head after being tased by an officer during a police chase, according to the Salem Police Department.
clayconews.com
ARREST AND LARGE HEROIN SEIZURE ON U.S. 97 IN JEFFERSON COUNTY, OREGON DURING TRAFFIC STOP OF A VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON DRIVER FOR SPEEDING
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at about 12:53 P.M., an OSP Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on U.S. 97 near milepost 84, about 13 miles north of Madras. During the course of the stop, reasonable suspicion was developed for drug trafficking.
kptv.com
40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
Early morning earthquake rattles Linn County, wakes people up
Several people reported feeling an earthquake early Friday morning that officials say rumbled near Lacomb in Linn County.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Tillamook Co., Oct. 4
On September 29, 2022 at approximately 5:27 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 70. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Toyota 4Runner, operated by Tysa Marie Judd (37) of Tillamook, turned onto South Prairie Road into the path of a northbound Harley Davidson FIS motorcycle, operated by Carl Anderson (73) of Tillamook. The Harley Davidson collided with the side of the Toyota and Anderson was thrown from the motorcycle. Anderson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Judd was uninjured. Hwy 101 was affected for 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
clayconews.com
californiaexaminer.net
Police Block Roads In Lloyd District After Sheriff’s Deputy Is Shot
On Wednesday, a deputy of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office opened fire, injuring one person, causing the closure of a section of Northeast Grand Avenue near the Oregon Convention Center for an investigation by the Portland Police Bureau. Police have revealed no details regarding the wounded person’s health or...
kptv.com
Polk County deputy narrowly misses being shot in the head by fleeing suspect: Police
DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - A Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy narrowly escaped with their life early in the morning on Wednesday while trying to apprehend a fleeing suspect. Around 4:17 a.m. in Rickreall, Oregon, a deputy attempted to pull over a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche for speeding. Brandon Pruett, the driver, sped off in the car in the direction of Dallas.
