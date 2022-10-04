Another High-Speed Chase Touches into Bridgeport as Suspect Eventually Arrested along Tolley Drive

Read full article on original website
Linard Skinard
4d ago
a cop gets paid 80k a year to have a high speed chase over a missing license plate light , Seriously ?
4
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Bridgeport Shooting
One man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Bridgeport early Saturday morning. Dispatchers received several reports of shots fired near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street around 1:40 a.m. When police arrived, they said they found an unresponsive 29-year-old Bridgeport man. He was...
One dead, two injured in Bridgeport Fairfield Avenue shooting: Police
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street on Saturday. Police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection around 1:40 a.m. At the scene, they found an unresponsive 29-year-old Bridgeport man who appeared to have been shot […]
Duo Used Theft Method 'To Attempt To Go Undetected' At Marshalls, Milford PD Says
Two Connecticut residents are facing larceny charges after police said they attempted to steal merchandise worth more than $260 from Marshalls. Officers in New Haven County responded to a report of shoplifting from a loss prevention officer at the store, located at 1413 Boston Post Road in Milford, at about 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the Milford Police Department.
Bridgeport PD: Man killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting
A 29-year-old man from Bridgeport was found fatally shot and two others were wounded early Saturday morning near an intersection in the city, Bridgeport police said.
Driver Under Influence Flees Separate Crashes On I-691 In Meriden, Police Say
A driver under the influence has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of separate crashes on a busy Connecticut roadway, according to authorities. Connecticut State Police say reports were made on Thursday, Oct. 6 at approximately 8:50 p.m. that a gray 2000 Saturn sedan, displaying a Connecticut registration, had allegedly been involved in two separate evading crashes on I-691 in the Meriden area.
Fairfield man critically injured by Bridgeport hit-in-run driver pleads for suspect to come forward
A Fairfield man who suffered critical injuries in a Bridgeport hit-and-run is pleading for the driver to surrender to police.
VTDigger
Connecticut man arrested in drug trafficking bust following Church Street chase
A Connecticut man was arrested on Wednesday following a weekslong investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the Burlington area, the Vermont State Police said in a press release. Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, Connecticut, had been the subject of an investigation involving the Northwest Vermont Drug Task Force, according to the...
trumbulltimes.com
Bridgeport man sought by police in connection with multiple stabbing surrenders at courthouse
BRIDGEPORT – A city man, being sought in connection to the stabbing of a couple in August, agreed to surrender peacefully at the Golden Hill Street courthouse. But Alika McFarlane expressed surprise when Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Reid ordered the 42-year-old held in lieu of $500,000 bond on Friday.
mychamplainvalley.com
Connecticut man accused of dealing drugs lead police on foot chase
Burlington, VT — A Connecticut man accused of dealing fentanyl has been arrested after leading police on a brief foot chase on Church Street. During their investigations, law enforcement conducted two purchases of fentanyl from Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, CT. Following his arrest, police also executed a search...
Cop Shot; Alleged Shooter Arrested
(Updated 4:55 PM) Police Friday made an arrest in Hartford of a 36-year-old New Haven man accused of having shot New Haven cop Chad Curry earlier in the day. Hartford and New Haven police worked together with federal law enforcement agents to make the arrest. The two departments’ SWAT teams surrounded a house on Putnam Street in Hartford. The alleged shooter eventually came outside and surrendered without incident, according to New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.
16-year-old charged in Sept. shooting: Hamden PD
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police said they charged a 16-year-old girl on Wednesday in connection to a shooting investigation that began on Sept. 24, where a woman was unintentionally shot in her home. The original incident took place on Butler Street around 10 p.m. when Hamden officers responded to the scene on reports of […]
23-Year-Old Becomes Second Person Charged In Connection To Incident At Milford Restaurant
A second person has been charged in connection with an incident at a Connecticut restaurant in which a woman bit and spit at employees and police officers. New Haven County resident James Gray, 23, of Milford, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6, for the incident which took place on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Stonebridge Cafe in Milford.
sheltonherald.com
West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say
WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
Arrest made in shooting of New Haven officer
There’s been an arrest in the shooting early this morning of a New Haven police officer. Thirty-six-year-old Jose Claudio is in custody.
Eyewitness News
DASHCAM VIDEO: Suspect shoots at New Haven officer
Last day of preps before Eversource Hartford Marathon. Meteorologist Melissa Cole said we're in for a mild afternoon, but chillier air returns for the weekend. Here is her Friday noon forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police are looking for a suspect who shot an officer in New Haven.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man in custody after New Haven officer shot
Dashcam video shows when a suspect shot at a New Haven police officer overnight. Excitement building for Eversource Hartford Marathon. Man arrested after New Haven officer injured in shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Pot pardons are not a game changer for CT, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Education is...
Two Dead Minutes Apart In Separate Newark Shootings
Two men died minutes apart in separate Newark shootings early Saturday, Oct. 8, officials said. Altariq Johnson, 36, was shot on the 100 block of Brenner Street while Jordan Rodriguez, 31, was shot on the 600 block of Broadway — both just after 3 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
sheltonherald.com
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
NBC Connecticut
Woman, 1-Year-Old Child Seriously Injured in 4-Vehicle Crash in Southington
A woman and her one-year-old child were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Southington on Friday afternoon. Officers were called to West Street and Westwood Road shortly before 2 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving four vehicles. According to investigators, a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado was attempting...
Woman Bites Cop, Falls On Target's Red Ball After Shopping-Bag Assault, Milford Police Say
A Connecticut woman is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer during an arrest outside of a shopping mall, authorities said. In New Haven County, police in Milford were called just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, with reports of a disturbance at the Connecticut Post Mall near the Target store.
