Boys High School Tennis: Homestead snatches 2022 semi-state trophy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Homestead Spartans took down Delta 4-1 in the boy's tennis semi-state match. The Spartans will play Culver Academies in the quarterfinals on October 14th. Results:. #1 Singles. Stephen Meier (11) (17-4) (4-0) - Homestead - Winner (6-0, 6-1) Dalton Royal (11) - (14-11) (2-2)...
Snider grad Anthony Lapsley returns to the octagon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - After a semi-retired eight-year hiatus, Snider grad Anthony "The Recipe" Lapsley is making his way back into the octagon. After pursuing an early wrestling career at the high school level, Lapsley soon transitioned into the MMA world. Lapsley will compete in the Art of Scrap...
The Locker Room Game of the Week Preview: Leo vs. Columbia City
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Just eight days until the high school football regular season is in the books, and with just two games left, the conference race is heating up. In the NE8 conference, Norwell, Columbia City, and Leo fight for a chance to take the title -- and two of those teams are going head on this week.
Girls High School Soccer: Carroll, Warsaw earn a seat in sectional championship
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Carroll Chargers advance to the sectional (6) championship after taking down Snider 5-0. Carroll will face Dekalb in their sectional championship Saturday at 2 p.m. The Warsaw Tigers escaped the Columbia City Eagles 3-1 in the sectional (7) semifinal match. Tigers will take on...
Freeze Watch Saturday Morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday morning for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wabash and Kosciusko counties Saturday morning. If you have any tender plant that you want to keep alive, cover up or bring...
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana set for 40th flight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Honor Flight Northeast Indiana's 40th Honor Flight from Fort Wayne to Washington, D.C., is set for Oct. 26. 86 Fort Wayne area veterans are confirmed for the flight, including 3 Korean War veterans, 6 Cold War veterans, 77 Vietnam veterans, and 1 Iraqi Freedom veteran.
Huntington University cross country coaches on administrative leave pending investigation
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- Huntington University head cross country coach Lauren Johnson and assistant coach Curtis Hines are on administrative leave pending an investigation, a university spokesperson confirmed via email. Two former Huntington runners filed a lawsuit on Sept. 30 in federal court, alleging sexual abuse from former head coach...
Northern Indiana residents warned about mosquito-borne virus
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials are warning northern Indiana residents to take precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes after detecting a rare and potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus in the region. State public health and animal health officials issued the warning Thursday after determining that the eastern equine encephalitis...
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported two deaths and 248 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 117,392 cases and 1,194 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Fort Wayne schools on lockdown for an hour Friday morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Shawnee and Lincoln Middle Schools were on lockdown for about an hour Friday morning due to police activity. Police say they were searching the area of 900 Cook Road for a suspicious person, who was a possible suspect in other investigations after they ran from officers.
Traffic Alert: Crash at Hillegas and Butler
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - People should avoid the area of Hillegas and Butler roads due to an accident. Crews are currently at the scene and traffic will be impacted.
Woman killed in Minnich Road crash identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Minnich Road Wednesday. The woman was identified as Cortney Ann Anderson, 27, of Monroeville, IN. Anderson had been pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was...
Wild Zoo Halloween event opens Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Wild Zoo Halloween at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, located at 3411 Sherman Boulevard, opens Saturday. The event will be held each weekend in October: Oct. 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, and 29-30. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be free...
Much cooler end to the workweek, frost likely Friday night
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — We are in and out of the clouds Friday, and it’s much cooler. Highs struggle in the low to mid 50s with a gusty north wind. Expect sustained speeds between 10 and 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man not wearing a helmet sustained life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening. Around 6:24 p.m., FWPD responded to a call about a man laying on the side of the road at 5950 Cross Creek Boulevard. Police say there were no witnesses to...
Angola woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Steuben County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accident that left an Angola woman in critical condition. Police say they responded to a call about a suspicious woman walking around screaming and trying to wave down traffic in the 300 block of West S.R. 120, west of Fremont.
Electric Works job fair looking to staff Union Street Market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- In preparation for next months opening, the Union Street Market hosted a job fair. Market director Ermin Husidic said the job fair is important for helping employ local small businesses. "Within the job market it provides a lot of employment opportunities for folks within the...
FWPD Narcotics Division arrest nine people in connection with Fentanyl raids
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Nine people have been arrested in connection with Fentanyl raids conducted on five residences. After an investigation of the sale of counterfeit blue M30 pills containing Fentanyl, the Fort Wayne Police Department's Narcotics Division served search warrants on five addresses connected to the investigation. The...
Salvation Army taking applications for Christmas assistance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Salvation Army is accepting applications for its Christmas Assistance Programs from October 10 to 14. Families who are interested need to apply in-person from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. – 3 p.m at The Salvation Army Office located at 2901 North Clinton Street.
