Person killed after being struck by Union Pacific train near Downtown LA

By CBSLA Staff
 5 days ago

A person was killed after being hit by a train near Downtown Los Angeles Monday evening.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred at around 7:45 p.m. on the part of the train tracks near S. Santa Fe Avenue, when a pedestrian was struck by a Union Pacific train.

The victim's identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No one else was injured during the collision.

Authorities were working to discover why the pedestrian was on the train tracks.

