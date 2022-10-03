Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Harry Styles concert at United Center Thursday rescheduled 'out of an abundance of caution'
CHICAGO - Fans of Harry Styles will have to wait two nights or more to see their idol in concert in Chicago. Thursday night’s concert, the first of six scheduled at the United Center between this weekend and next, is being rescheduled for Monday night "out of an abundance of caution" due to "band/crew illness," according to a tweet from the United Center on Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for Sony Music, Styles’ record label, said the singer was not affected.
A Chicago Steppers Competition Shows a Different Side of the City
Chicago Stepping was born in the city’s backyard barbecues and clubs. It is a style of dance characterized by sensual body movements, partners spinning each other, and fancy footwork. The tempo is largely controlled by the DJ. A song like “Life in the Country” by the Ebonys, for instance, slows down the pace, pushing dancers into close contact, while “Chicago Style” by Carmichael Musiclover allows dancers to spin faster and show off their unique foot movements. Though the exact origins of the dance style predates the 1970s, it was in that decade that it earned its name—coined by Chicago DJ Sam Chatman, who helped popularize the dance.
'Hypocrisy of Justice' concert and symposium to explore systemic inequality in the city this weekend
Richard Wright's 1940 novel "Native Son" tells the story of a young Black man living in poverty on Chicago's South Side in the 1930s, exploring rampant systemic injustices such as housing discrimination, displacement and racist policing - many of which still persist. In a continuation of Wright’s work, several Chicago journalists, scholars, activists and musicians will convene this weekend for a series of discussions and performances centered on these themes of injustice and strategies for change.
Chicago to celebrate the late legendary Bernie Mac
On Thursday, fans of the late Bernie Mac will gather to laughter to the honor the legendary funnyman.
Celebrating Sweetest Day the Black Way
October is filled with things to celebrate. Every year, the states of the Midwest celebrate Sweetest Day. This is the day when the man in the relationship is celebrated and romanced. With the surge of successful black-owned restaurants, spas and products ladies around the city of Chicago have a plethora of items to buy and places to go to celebrate. If you’re wondering where you can celebrate this year or looking for intimate things to do, take a look at the list below for some ideas.
Charlie Wilson to Headline Chicago Urban League’s 61st Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner
The Chicago Urban League’s 61st annual Golden Fellowship Dinner (GFD) will be held on Saturday, November 5, at the Sheraton Grand Chicago, 301 E. North Water St. This week, via an exciting social media video, Chicago Urban League President and CEO Karen Freeman-Wilson announced award-winning R&B singer, songwriter and musician Charlie Wilson (also known as “Uncle Charlie”) as the headline performer.
Comedian, Maywood native Judy Tenuta dies at 72
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the “Goddess of Love” and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died Thursday. She was 72. Tenuta died Thursday afternoon at home in Los Angeles, with her family around her, publicist […]
oakpark.com
Two Sisters closes Austin restaurant and eyes e-commerce
The restaurant associated with Two Sisters Catering, 4800 W. Chicago Ave. in Chicago, quietly closed for business this summer. As she clears out the restaurant her business called home for more than a year, owner Veah Larde is reflecting on the reasons behind the decision to shutter her carryout restaurant and contemplating plans for the future.
blockclubchicago.org
South Shore Neighbors Will Hand Out Donated Food, Unveil Outdoor Puzzle Wall Over Next 2 Weekends
SOUTH SHORE — Two events organized by South Shore residents will build neighborhood unity through food and art on back-to-back weekends. A “Giving From the Heart” harvest celebration takes place 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Peace, 7851 S. Jeffery Blvd. Local churches, community groups, gardeners and other residents donated nonperishable goods and cold-weather clothing that organizers will hand out at the event.
Hyde Park Jazz Festival returns in full swing
The Hyde Park Jazz Festival, back in full last weekend on the Midway Plaisance and across the neighborhood, has long had the distinction of being one of the few jazz festivals in the city with a plywood dance floor. Alas, there was no dance floor this year, but it didn't stop the attendees from two-stepping on the asphalt.
Bon Voyage, Bon Jour
As reported in the Herald on September 2022, the owner of the only French bakery in Hyde Park, Bon Jour, will close that bakery and coffee restaurant in February. Do the Herald readers know of anyone who can assume the ownership of that bakery and continue providing Hyde Parkers and guests with the outstanding bakery creations that Bon Jour has provided?
fox32chicago.com
Staff scrambling for supplies due to high demand for cooking class at South Side school
CHICAGO - When an entry-level cooking class was announced at Lindblom Math & Science Academy in Englewood, demand to enroll was so high that it left staff scrambling to procure enough supplies. "We didn't know we would get 90-plus students to sign up," said Teacher Paul DeRonne. But that's just...
Cheers to the Hyde Park Herald
Radio and print are here to stay. Thank you for offering Hyde Park a smart, reliable voice. Thanks for giving all of us fair and equal voices. Hyde Park Stories/history enriches, embellishes and enhances all the important news. Long before we moved here, friends brought me to the Harper Theater...
Macy's offering 2 stores in 1 with grand opening in Evergreen Park this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting this week, southwest suburban shoppers can find all their favorites at Macy's and then head upstairs for some deals.The department store is holding a grand opening in Evergreen Park - offering two stores in one.It will be at the shopping center at 97th and Western.The first floor is called "Market by Macy's" - a smaller version of the stores we are familiar with.The second floor is "Macy's Backstage."The company says shoppers can find clothes, products, and brands on trend but at a discount.There is a private shopping event Thursday before opening to everyone tomorrow.
Chicago Public Libraries declares branches 'book sanctuaries'
Banned Book Week the first week of October, and the city and Chicago Public Library established "Book Sanctuaries" at all 81 branches. To commemorate the action at the Blackstone Branch, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., titles like J.D. Salinger's "The Catcher in the Rye," Munro Leaf's "The Story of Ferdinand" (banned by Adolf Hitler and Francisco Franco), Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye," Art Spiegelman's "Maus" and Jessica Herthel's "I Am Jazz," a children's book about a transgender girl.
Charles Gilbert Staples, who helped save the old central library building and had a 'deep love for humanity,' dies at 92
Charles (Chuck) Gilbert Staples was born to Harold and Margaret (Smith) Staples in Providence, Rhode Island, on October 6, 1929, and passed away peacefully in his home in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago on August 16, 2022. He was educated at the Moses Brown School in Providence, The Putney (Vermont) School, and at Marlboro College, where he majored in Fine Arts in the first graduating class (1951). He subsequently matriculated at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago where he pursued the development of his considerable talents as an artist and trained as a teacher. He studied under a state-sponsored scholarship at Loyola University and received a masters degree in social work in 1961 from the University of Chicago before embarking on a long and well-respected career of twenty-five years with the Chicago Public Schools. He met his dear wife, best friend, and life partner, Joan Leah Hobbs, at a Valentine-themed dance sponsored by the Hyde Park Co-op at the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club. They married in 1963 and have resided in Hyde Park for the past 59 years.
fox32chicago.com
The 5 lesser-known symptoms of menopause
A lot of women know what the common symptoms of menopause are, but there's some hidden ones they would never associate with "the change of life." Menopause educator Andrea Donsky joined Good Day Chicago to talk about the five lesser-known symptoms.
ABC7 Chicago Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky announces his retirement after 40-year career
ABC7 Chicago's Veteran Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky, anchor of the station's top-rated newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 P.M., has announced his retirement.
UniverSoul Circus Returns to Washington Park with high-flying stunts and family fun
“When I say big top, you say circus,” shouted Sifiso the “Whistle Man” as he warmed up an eager crowd at a UniverSoul Circus Saturday morning show. After a two-year pandemic break and straight from Washington, D.C., the traveling circus’ big top tent returned to Washington Park, 51st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, for their 29th season.
Theaster Gates named U. of C. special arts advisor
University of Chicago Visual Arts Professor and head of the Rebuild Foundation Theaster Gates has been named special advisor for arts initiatives to the school's president, Paul Alivisatos. Gates will be responsible for building partnerships and planning infrastructure for various arts initiatives, including ones off-campus. Gates has fundraised more than...
Hyde Park Herald
Chicago, IL
ABOUT
The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.
