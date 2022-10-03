Read full article on original website
Queer students and others at a Morgantown, West Virginia high school recently protested the school’s removal of Gay Pride flags from classrooms. The removal of the flags came after Monongalia County Schools sent a directive to school principals in September calling on them to take down political statements or campaign posters on classroom walls, according to Yahoo News.
