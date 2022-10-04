Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Unaka's win over Claiborne creates some buzz
Friday’s win for Unaka may not have caught the attention of many football fans in Northeast Tennessee, but it was significant on two fronts. First, the Class 1A Rangers easily handled a Class 3A team that had been competitive this season. Second, Unaka kept in place its hope to post back-to-back winning seasons for only the fourth time in school history.
Kingsport Times-News
Wolves aim to keep win streak going versus Pioneers
The West Ridge football team will look to nab a third straight victory when it meets non-region foe David Crockett on Friday at 7 p.m. in Blountville. The Wolves (3-3) won last year’s matchup in Jonesborough in dominant fashion 24-6. This year, it’s going to be a totally different story.
Kingsport Times-News
Hill-led Wolfpack holds off Bears for key Mountain 7 win
CLINTWOOD — Cannon Hill did a little bit of everything for Ridgeview on Friday. The senior put together a strong defensive game and made plays in all facets on offense to boost the Wolfpack to a 20-11 Mountain 7 District football win over Union at Wolfpack Stadium.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Rye Cove keeps rolling in Cumberland with win over Eastside
CLINCHPORT — Landon Lane rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another to send Rye Cove to a 35-14 Cumberland District victory over Eastside on Friday night. Lane had 13 carries for 64 yards and completed 9 of 13 passes for 118 yards. Will Rollins had a team-best 76 rushing yards, and Payton Darnell finished with 60 yards and two touchdowns on the ground along with a 29-yard touchdown reception.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi spoils Cloudland homecoming
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Unicoi County spoiled a party on Friday night. The Blue Devils used a consistent offensive attack to take a 49-8 victory over a short-handed Cloudland squad on homecoming night at Orr Field.
Kingsport Times-News
Roberts, Fisher lead East's offensive onslaught on homecoming
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East added to its homecoming festivities with another offensive explosion Friday night at Alumni Field. The Patriots routed visiting Union County 54-12 behind three touchdowns from running back Kaden Roberts and 244 yards passing by Drake Fisher.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Spartans rally to beat Twin Springs to set up Cumberland showdown
COEBURN — The first-place showdown is set in the Cumberland District. Eastside started strong and rallied late to take a 25-19, 25-21, 12-25, 25-20 volleyball win over Twin Springs Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
Bears on the road at Ridgeview in key Mountain 7 District showdown
The second half of the prep football season kicks off Friday with Union facing another tough challenge. Coach Travis Turner’s Bears head to Dickenson County to take on undefeated Ridgeview (5-0, 2-0) in another key Mountain 7 District contest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
D-B girls finish fourth at state golf tourney
SEVIERVILLE — The Dobyns-Bennett girls and Science Hill boys teams posted fourth-place finishes on Friday, the final day of the TSSAA Class AA golf championships at Sevierville Golf Club. Cookeville’s girls captured the team title with a 14-over 294, 16 shots better than runner-up Ravenwood. Houston was third at...
Kingsport Times-News
Taylor leads Gate City volleyball past Central
WISE — Gate City needed four sets but came away with a 25-21, 25-14, 31-33, 25-17 win over Wise Central in high school volleyball on Thursday. Peyton Taylor led the way for Gate City with 46 assists and 11 digs. Makayla Bays added 37 kills. Rylee Hall (12 kills, six blocks) and Rylee Blevins (25 digs) also had key contributions.
Kingsport Times-News
Hampton faces big road test against Class 3A state power
Hampton has passed the toughest part of its region tests, but two big non-region battles remain on the regular season football schedule. One of those is Friday night as the Bulldogs travel to take on Gatlinburg-Pittman. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
It's one of the best-ever matchups for Boone-SH rivalry
Science Hill and Daniel Boone have met 27 times, but only once before have they played this late in the season with this many victories on the table. And this is the top win total for a game played at Daniel Boone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Vikings enjoy sweet revenge against Patriots
ERWIN — With revenge on its mind, Tennessee High wasted no time in winning the District 1-AA volleyball championship over Sullivan East at Unicoi County High School. The top-seeded Lady Vikings rolled to a 3-0 (25-19, 27-25, 25-17) victory. It was the same week that head coach Mary Johnson passed Peggy Dempsey as Tennessee High’s all-time win leader. Dempsey was in attendance for Thursday’s match, which Johnson certainly appreciated.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Wasps sting rival Cavs
EMORY — Sophomore Robert Carter provided the Virginia-Wise football team with an early-game highlight Saturday. It turned out to be one of very few highlights for the Cavaliers in their 34-14 South Atlantic Conference loss to Emory & Henry in what was billed as Southwest Virginia Bowl V at Fred Selfe Stadium.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU heads to VMI in search of much-needed win
LEXINGTON, Va. — East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles says every week that it doesn’t matter who the Bucs are playing. His focus is on his team. That’s never been more true for ETSU, which is taking its fourth shot at its first Southern Conference win under Quarles. The Bucs have lost their first three league games, which wasn’t how a new coach of a team coming off a conference championship envisioned his start.
Kingsport Times-News
Defending champion ETSU set to host Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate
JONESBOROUGH — The East Tennessee State men’s golf team begins the defense of its championship of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate on Sunday at Blackthorn Club. The Bucs took their second title ever in their home tournament last year, winning by six strokes. They finished 35 under par to easily hold off Charlotte and Louisville, which tied for second.
Kingsport Times-News
Tusculum hosts Quiz Bowl for high school students
GREENEVILLE — About 80 students from three states absorbed the collegiate atmosphere, engaged in high-quality competition and learned about all Tennessee’s first higher education institution offers during a recent quiz bowl at Tusculum University. The students, who came from 12 high schools in Tennessee, Virginia and South Carolina,...
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast College Transfer Day connects students to four-year schools
BLOUNTVILLE — What do a would-be nurse, someone wanting to go into supply chain management and a person interested in criminal psychology or marine biology have in common?. They and another student interested in a math-related bachelor’s degree are among the students enrolled at Northeast State Community College. And on Wednesday, they and others got to talk one-on-one with representatives of four-year schools.
Kingsport Times-News
Reflections Aesthetic & IV Bar opens Johnson City location
Reflections Aesthetic & IV Bar, a medical day spa located in Unicoi, opened its new Johnson City office at 101 Medtech Pkwy, Suite 406 on Wednesday. The grand opening celebration was held from 4 p.m. to 7p.m., and several specialty deals on spa services were offered.
Comments / 0