The Yale football team (2–1, 1–0 Ivy) will break from tradition and wear alternate jerseys for its matchup against Dartmouth (1–2, 0–1 Ivy) at the Yale Bowl. The uniforms — to be worn at the Saturday afternoon game — commemorate 150 years of Yale football, and are modeled off of ones which Walter Camp wore while playing at the University. Camp, class of 1880, is considered by many to be the father of American football.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO