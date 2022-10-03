Major cruise lines have adjusted plans due to Hurricane Ian, in some cases changing nearly entire itineraries or canceling sailings altogether. Norwegian Cruise Line rerouted a Sept. 25 round-trip cruise from Miami with scheduled stops in George Town, Grand Cayman, Roatán, Honduras, and Harvest Caye, Belize, and Cozumel, Mexico, a spokesperson told USA TODAY in an email. The Norwegian Sky will instead visit San Juan, Puerto Rico, Saint Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Tortola in the British Virgin Islands and Nassau in the Bahamas.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO