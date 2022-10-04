Terrence Leon Castro, 76, passed away October 5, 2022 in Lincoln Nebraska (was formerly of Clinton Township, Michigan). Born in Sioux City, Iowa on January 22, 1946 to Leon A. and Nina E. (Free) Castro. He graduated from Mt. Clemens High School in Mt. Clemens, Michigan and attended the University of Michigan. He served in the United States Navy as a hospital corpsman from 1967 until 1974, including four years in Rota, Spain. He married Pamela A. Bjornson from Mt. Clemens, Michigan in 1968. After discharge from the service, he and his family settled in Clinton Township, Michigan. Terry retired from DTEnergy in 2001 after 25 years of service, moved to Presque Isle, Michigan and later in Alpena, Michigan before moving to Lincoln, Nebraska to be closer to his family.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO