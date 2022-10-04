ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

KDVR.com

Broomfield bank barricaded man is arrested

A man who broke into a bank overnight for several hours barricaded himself. He went under arrest by 8 a.m. Saturday. FOX31 Reporter Carly Moore was on scene. A man who broke into a bank overnight for several hours barricaded himself. He went under arrest by 8 a.m. Saturday. FOX31 Reporter Carly Moore was on scene.
BROOMFIELD, CO
KDVR.com

Teen couple shot getting off RTD, boy on life support

The family of a young teen is hoping to get answers after he was shot Wednesday night in Denver’s Whittier neighborhood. Joshua Short reports. Teen couple shot getting off RTD, boy on life support. The family of a young teen is hoping to get answers after he was shot...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Woman killed in doorway by gunman

A 68-year-old woman was shot and killed in her doorway. FOX31's Vicente Arenas reports. A 68-year-old woman was shot and killed in her doorway. FOX31's Vicente Arenas reports. Digital Dara: Friday, Oct. 7- Cold Case: Who murdered …. Digital Dara: Friday, Oct. 7- Cold Case: Who murdered Marcus Mason 15...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

17-year-old charged as adult in violent death case

The death of a 14-year-old has led to the charging of Diego Lopez, 17. 17-year-old charged as adult in violent death case. The death of a 14-year-old has led to the charging of Diego Lopez, 17. Digital Dara: Friday, Oct. 7- Cold Case: Who murdered …. Digital Dara: Friday, Oct....
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Domestic violence calls among most dangerous for cops

Multiple recent domestic violence-related deaths in the Denver metro and Front Range areas involving police officers prompted FOX31 Problem Solvers to find out statistics on how often these types of incidents happen. Rob Low reports. Domestic violence calls among most dangerous for …. Multiple recent domestic violence-related deaths in the...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

After fentanyl bust, arrestee eludes the DEA

A man arrested on suspicion of fentanyl trafficking agreed to cooperate with the DEA — then disappeared. Joshua Short reports. A man arrested on suspicion of fentanyl trafficking agreed to cooperate with the DEA — then disappeared. Joshua Short reports. Rent increasing in the Denver metro. Rent is...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Boebert barely beats challenger in new poll

Could U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s bid for re-election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District be in jeopardy? A new poll shows her Democratic opponent gaining ground on the incumbent Republican. Boebert barely beats challenger in new poll. Could U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s bid for re-election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Weekend weather report

There will be isolated storms in a few areas in the state Saturday Oct. 8, but mostly clear skies through the weekend, says FOX31 Meteorologist Carly Cassady. She shares the details here. Weekend weather report. There will be isolated storms in a few areas in the state Saturday Oct. 8,...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Frost possible tonight, sunshine on Sunday

Skies will remain clear over Denver Saturday night with frost advisories across the Eastern Plains. Lows can dip as low as 36 degrees and frost can form, so cover sensitive plants. Frost possible tonight, sunshine on Sunday. Skies will remain clear over Denver Saturday night with frost advisories across the...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver suburb rent rising even faster than city core

DENVER (KDVR) — It is no longer the case that renters can find cheaper living outside of Denver’s urban core, as the pandemic exodus of workers away from city cores cranked rent up in outlying cities. An ApartmentList study of nationwide rental data found that rent has been...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Sunny 70s on Thursday before Friday cold front

The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts a day similar to Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Chris Tomer forecasts. The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts a day similar to Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Chris Tomer forecasts. Police working to identify person walking. Police need...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Rebelry Boutique Features New Fall Trends

It’s vegan leather and sweater weather, fall is here and Rebelry Boutique is helping us find our inner fashionista. If your in need of some fall fashion staples, this Arvada boutique that won ‘Best of the Best’ by the Arvada Press, has you covered!. Throughout the weekend...
ARVADA, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather tonight: Temps fall to the mid-40s

Cloud cover and winds will increase Thursday evening as the cold front approaches from the north. Temperatures will fall into the mid-40s overnight on the Front Range. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Denver weather tonight: Temps fall to the mid-40s Cloud cover and winds will increase Thursday evening as the cold...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

‘GDC Chevy Tailgate’: Mile High Station

Great Day Colorado was live all morning at Mile High Station gearing up for the BIG game ahead at our very own ‘GDC Chevy Tailgate’! From grilling to cornhole, local live music and trucks, this tailgate had all the bells, whistles, and entertainment needed for a win. GDC Host Spencer Thomas, showcased multiple guests such as; Mile High Station, John Elway Chevrolet, Big Tool Box: Big Green Egg, and D’Evelyn Jr./Sr. High School Marching Band for our shows fun AM Tailgate.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Nationwide Expo Featuring Priority Restoration Inc.

Sponsored Segment by Nationwide Expo & Priority Restoration Inc. Are you looking for some inspiration to help kick-start your home improvement projects? If so, you have to check out the Castle Rock Home Show! The big event is happening today through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. GDC Host Spencer Thomas, caught up with one of the vendors at the show, Priority Restoration Inc., to learn more about what they have to offer for our community and beyond.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KDVR.com

‘GDC Chevy Tailgate’: D’Evelyn Jr.-Sr. Highschool Marching Band

Great Day Colorado was live all morning at Mile High Station gearing up for the BIG game ahead at our very own ‘GDC Chevy Tailgate’! From grilling to cornhole, local live music and trucks, this tailgate had all the bells, whistles, and entertainment needed for a win. GDC Host Spencer Thomas, showcased multiple guests such as; Mile High Station, John Elway Chevrolet, Big Tool Box: Big Green Egg, and D’Evelyn Jr./Sr. High School Marching Band.
DENVER, CO

