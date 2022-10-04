Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
LSU’s Brian Kelly comments on the Tennessee Vols being a top 10 team
The LSU Tigers will host the Tennessee Vols on Saturday in Baton Rouge. It’ll be the first time the two teams have played in Tiger Stadium since 2010 when the Vols lost because they had 13 men on the field on what was supposed to be the final play of the game.
atozsports.com
National media outlet is unanimous in prediction for Tennessee Vols vs LSU Tigers
247Sports made their predictions this week for the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the LSU Tigers and I think UT fans will be happy. Both predictions from 247Sports — via Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford — have the Vols beating LSU and covering the spread (UT is -3).
