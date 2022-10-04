ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Prince William Keeps Princess Diana ‘Close’ Since ‘She’s Not Around to Share in All the Fun and Excitement’

By Katie Rook
 5 days ago

According to Prince William , he keeps Princess Diana close to his family so that she’s part of “all the fun and excitement” that she isn’t around to see. Read on to discover two significant ways he ensured parts of her could always be with them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Fob5_0iKwCeXT00
Prince William and Kate Middleton | Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Prince William keeps Princess Diana close with the engagement ring on Kate Middleton’s finger

When William proposed to Kate Middleton , he used his late mother’s engagement ring, which features a stunning 18-carat sapphire. He explained that he wanted to have Diana be part of the occasion, despite her death.

“Obviously, she’s not going to be around to share in all the fun and excitement, so this is my way of keeping her close to it all,” he shared in his engagement interview with Kate, which aired on ITV (per People ).

Some people might consider it bad luck to re-use a piece of jewelry from a famously failed marriage, especially for such a momentous occasion as the proposal. But the young prince wasn’t worried about that with his future bride. And she didn’t seem to be concerned about it, either.

“It was a total shock when it came,” Kate shared, adding, “There’s a true romantic in there.”

But just because she wears the ring doesn’t mean William expects her to live up to or seek to emulate Diana and her legacy. “No one is trying to fill my mother’s shoes,” he said. “It’s about carving your own future and your own destiny, and Kate will do a very good job at that.”

Prince William keeps Princess Diana close through Princess Charlotte

Another way William and Kate keep Diana close to their family is through Princess Charlotte .

Diana is one of her middle names, and the couple reportedly talks to her, along with Prince George and Prince Louis, about the grandmother they never met. As reported by People , the couple revealed that the children even make cards for Diana on Mother’s Day.

In the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy , William shared that he’s “constantly talking about Granny Diana” to his kids. He said that when putting the children to bed, he’ll “talk about her and just try and remind them that there are two grandmothers, there were two grandmothers in their lives.”

“… It’s important that they know who she was and that she existed,” he added.

Kate Middleton said her history with Prince William is ‘extraordinary’ while looking back on their engagement with Princess Diana’s ring

On a more recent occasion, Kate looked back on the moment she received Diana’s ring. While visiting Wales for royal duties, the Prince and Princess of Wales met with well-wishers, one of whom was holding a flag with their betrothal photo on it.

“Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement?” Kate asked in a video shared by mariahedges8 on TikTok (per People ).

“We always laugh about this,” she added. “Although we’ve been married for 11 years, we’ve been together for double that, so it’s extraordinary.”

Kate shared that their three kids have also seen and formed opinions about their older pictures. She said, “The children look back at the photos and say, ‘Mummy, you look so young!'”

