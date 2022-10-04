Read full article on original website
Voice of America
US Secretary of State: No Change in Venezuela Sanctions
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says any change in the U.S. sanctions against Venezuela could only come in response to constructive steps by the Maduro regime to restore democracy. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Organization of the American States meeting in Lima, Peru, on Thursday, the...
Voice of America
Blinken Announces Aid for Migrants, Refugees
Lima, Peru — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday announced new humanitarian aid to migrants and refugees in the Americas, on a visit to Peru. Blinken is on a regional tour that has taken him to Colombia, Chile and now Lima, where he was attending the annual meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) General Assembly, which closes Friday.
Voice of America
Blinken Caps South American Tour With Migration a Top Issue
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended his weeklong tour of South America talking about drugs and climate change at an Organization of American States meeting in Lima, Peru. But immigration dominated regional talks. For VOA News, Jaime Moreno reports.
Voice of America
Sao Paulo’s ‘Crackland’ Reflects Brazil’s Rising Role in Drug Trade
Brazil, once a minor player in drug trafficking, now ranks among the world’s top sources of cocaine and the main transshipment point of narcotics to Europe. And in Sao Paulo, South America’s largest city, the illegal drug trade has turned entire neighborhoods into wastelands. For VOA News, Sao Paulo correspondent Edgar Maciel visited one of those neighborhoods.
Steven Seagal calls Putin ‘one of world’s greatest leaders’ in bizarre birthday message for Russian president
Steven Seagal has sent President Vladimir Putin a happy birthday message as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues.The Under Siege film star, who once said Putin was “one of the greatest world leaders, if not the greatest world leader”, shared a video on Instagram, calling it “a very important day”.He reiterated his support of the Russian leader, stating: “Today is President Putin’s birthday. I just think that we are now living in very, very trying times. He is one of the greatest world leaders and one the greatest presidents in the world.”Seagal continued: “And I am really hoping and praying...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Voice of America
US Reviewing Haiti's Request for International Security Assistance
Washington — The United States on Saturday said it was reviewing a request for international support from Haiti, which says it is seeking a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port. The U.S. State Department said criminal actors were...
Voice of America
Hurricane Julia Brushes Colombia Island, Heads for Nicaragua
MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Julia swept by just south of Colombia's San Andres island Saturday evening soon after strengthening from a tropical storm, as Nicaraguans rushed to prepare for the storm's arrival overnight on their Caribbean coast. After gaining power throughout the day, Julia's maximum sustained winds had increased...
Voice of America
US Imposes New Sanctions on North Korea After Missile Tests
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken Friday announced new economic sanctions on North Korea after the isolated nation launched a series of ballistic missiles he called “unprecedented in their pace, scale and scope.”. North Korea has conducted six ballistic missile tests in the last 12 days, with the latest...
Voice of America
US Targets Alleged Myanmar Arms Traffickers with Sanctions for Supplying Junta
Washington — The United States on Thursday targeted three Myanmar citizens and a company it said were helping the junta that seized power in the Southeast Asian country early last year to procure weapons, theU.S. Treasury Department said. The military staged a coup in February 2021, detaining democratic leaders...
Voice of America
UN: For Victims of Philippines 'War on Drugs,' Justice Remains Elusive
Geneva — The United Nations reports little progress has been made in efforts to reform the Philippines’ anti-drug policy, which has claimed the lives of thousands of people, and bring justice to the victims of human rights violations and abuses. The findings are part a new report the...
Thailand's day care massacre unites families and a country in grief
Smears of dried blood still stained the wooden floor of a classroom in northeastern Thailand on Friday, a day after one of the country's worst massacres unfolded in perhaps one of the most unlikely places.
Voice of America
US Aims to Hobble China's Chip Industry With Sweeping New Export Rules
The Biden administration on Friday published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. tools, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of which...
Voice of America
Iran Extends Temporary Prison Release of US Citizen
Washington — Iran has extended the temporary release from prison of a U.S. citizen freed earlier this week, his brother said Saturday, voicing hopes the liberation would become permanent. Siamak Namazi, a 51-year-old Iranian American, has been held in Iran for years along with his elderly father, former UNICEF...
'War crime:' Industrial-scale destruction of Ukraine culture
The exquisite golden tiara, inlaid with precious stones by master craftsmen some 1,500 years ago, was one of the world’s most valuable artifacts from the blood-letting rule of Attila the Hun, who rampaged with horseback warriors deep into Europe in the 5th century.The Hun diadem is now vanished from the museum in Ukraine that housed it — perhaps, historians fear, forever. Russian troops carted away the priceless crown and a hoard of other treasures after capturing the Ukrainian city of Melitopol in February, museum authorities say.The Russian invasion of Ukraine, now in its eighth month, is being accompanied by...
Voice of America
Bad Battlefield Performance in Ukraine Subjects Russia to Increasing Criticism
Russia’s defense ministry is coming under criticism from “increasingly diverse actors within the Russian system,” according to an intelligence update posted on Twitter on Saturday by Britain’s defense ministry. The growing criticism is a result, the ministry said, of “continued battlefield setbacks for Russia over the last two weeks.”
Voice of America
Human Rights Groups, China Voice Strong, Opposing Reactions to UN Vote
Washington — Beijing highlighted the failure of a push by the United States and some Western countries to debate China’s human rights record in Xinjiang at next year’s U.N. Human Rights Council. Uyghur rights groups voiced strong disappointment. In a statement Friday by China’s Ministry of Foreign...
Voice of America
China Paving 'Health Silk Road' in Africa
Johannesburg, South Africa — The Beijing-funded African Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, is due to open in the next few months. The controversial project is just one example of China’s increasing investment in health care on the African continent since the pandemic as it builds what analysts and Beijing call a “Health Silk Road.”
Voice of America
US Releases New Arctic Strategy as Climate Threat Grows
Washington — U.S. President Joe Biden's administration released a new Arctic strategy on Friday as the strategically and environmentally important region suffers worsening effects from climate change and sees increased international competition. Global warming is melting Arctic ice, opening previously closed areas to navigation and creating new opportunities for...
Voice of America
US to Send Recent Uganda Visitors to 5 Airports for Ebola Screening
Washington — The Biden administration will begin redirecting U.S.-bound travelers who had been to Uganda within the previous 21 days to five major American airports to be screened for Ebola as public health officials sent an alert to health care workers. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
