ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

US Secretary of State: No Change in Venezuela Sanctions

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says any change in the U.S. sanctions against Venezuela could only come in response to constructive steps by the Maduro regime to restore democracy. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Organization of the American States meeting in Lima, Peru, on Thursday, the...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Blinken Announces Aid for Migrants, Refugees

Lima, Peru — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday announced new humanitarian aid to migrants and refugees in the Americas, on a visit to Peru. Blinken is on a regional tour that has taken him to Colombia, Chile and now Lima, where he was attending the annual meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) General Assembly, which closes Friday.
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

Blinken Caps South American Tour With Migration a Top Issue

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended his weeklong tour of South America talking about drugs and climate change at an Organization of American States meeting in Lima, Peru. But immigration dominated regional talks. For VOA News, Jaime Moreno reports.
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

Sao Paulo’s ‘Crackland’ Reflects Brazil’s Rising Role in Drug Trade

Brazil, once a minor player in drug trafficking, now ranks among the world’s top sources of cocaine and the main transshipment point of narcotics to Europe. And in Sao Paulo, South America’s largest city, the illegal drug trade has turned entire neighborhoods into wastelands. For VOA News, Sao Paulo correspondent Edgar Maciel visited one of those neighborhoods.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Steven Seagal calls Putin ‘one of world’s greatest leaders’ in bizarre birthday message for Russian president

Steven Seagal has sent President Vladimir Putin a happy birthday message as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues.The Under Siege film star, who once said Putin was “one of the greatest world leaders, if not the greatest world leader”, shared a video on Instagram, calling it “a very important day”.He reiterated his support of the Russian leader, stating: “Today is President Putin’s birthday. I just think that we are now living in very, very trying times. He is one of the greatest world leaders and one the greatest presidents in the world.”Seagal continued: “And I am really hoping and praying...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
Voice of America

US Reviewing Haiti's Request for International Security Assistance

Washington — The United States on Saturday said it was reviewing a request for international support from Haiti, which says it is seeking a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port. The U.S. State Department said criminal actors were...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Hurricane Julia Brushes Colombia Island, Heads for Nicaragua

MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Julia swept by just south of Colombia's San Andres island Saturday evening soon after strengthening from a tropical storm, as Nicaraguans rushed to prepare for the storm's arrival overnight on their Caribbean coast. After gaining power throughout the day, Julia's maximum sustained winds had increased...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Manuel Santos
Person
Gustavo Petro
Person
Donald Trump
Voice of America

US Imposes New Sanctions on North Korea After Missile Tests

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken Friday announced new economic sanctions on North Korea after the isolated nation launched a series of ballistic missiles he called “unprecedented in their pace, scale and scope.”. North Korea has conducted six ballistic missile tests in the last 12 days, with the latest...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

UN: For Victims of Philippines 'War on Drugs,' Justice Remains Elusive

Geneva — The United Nations reports little progress has been made in efforts to reform the Philippines’ anti-drug policy, which has claimed the lives of thousands of people, and bring justice to the victims of human rights violations and abuses. The findings are part a new report the...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Farc#Foreign Policy#Colombian#State
Voice of America

US Aims to Hobble China's Chip Industry With Sweeping New Export Rules

The Biden administration on Friday published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. tools, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of which...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Iran Extends Temporary Prison Release of US Citizen

Washington — Iran has extended the temporary release from prison of a U.S. citizen freed earlier this week, his brother said Saturday, voicing hopes the liberation would become permanent. Siamak Namazi, a 51-year-old Iranian American, has been held in Iran for years along with his elderly father, former UNICEF...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

'War crime:' Industrial-scale destruction of Ukraine culture

The exquisite golden tiara, inlaid with precious stones by master craftsmen some 1,500 years ago, was one of the world’s most valuable artifacts from the blood-letting rule of Attila the Hun, who rampaged with horseback warriors deep into Europe in the 5th century.The Hun diadem is now vanished from the museum in Ukraine that housed it — perhaps, historians fear, forever. Russian troops carted away the priceless crown and a hoard of other treasures after capturing the Ukrainian city of Melitopol in February, museum authorities say.The Russian invasion of Ukraine, now in its eighth month, is being accompanied by...
MUSEUMS
Voice of America

Bad Battlefield Performance in Ukraine Subjects Russia to Increasing Criticism

Russia’s defense ministry is coming under criticism from “increasingly diverse actors within the Russian system,” according to an intelligence update posted on Twitter on Saturday by Britain’s defense ministry. The growing criticism is a result, the ministry said, of “continued battlefield setbacks for Russia over the last two weeks.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
Voice of America

Human Rights Groups, China Voice Strong, Opposing Reactions to UN Vote

Washington — Beijing highlighted the failure of a push by the United States and some Western countries to debate China’s human rights record in Xinjiang at next year’s U.N. Human Rights Council. Uyghur rights groups voiced strong disappointment. In a statement Friday by China’s Ministry of Foreign...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

China Paving 'Health Silk Road' in Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa — The Beijing-funded African Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, is due to open in the next few months. The controversial project is just one example of China’s increasing investment in health care on the African continent since the pandemic as it builds what analysts and Beijing call a “Health Silk Road.”
HEALTH
Voice of America

US Releases New Arctic Strategy as Climate Threat Grows

Washington — U.S. President Joe Biden's administration released a new Arctic strategy on Friday as the strategically and environmentally important region suffers worsening effects from climate change and sees increased international competition. Global warming is melting Arctic ice, opening previously closed areas to navigation and creating new opportunities for...
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

US to Send Recent Uganda Visitors to 5 Airports for Ebola Screening

Washington — The Biden administration will begin redirecting U.S.-bound travelers who had been to Uganda within the previous 21 days to five major American airports to be screened for Ebola as public health officials sent an alert to health care workers. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy