Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Haunted houses, festivals, trunk-or-treats and more: Here's our Halloween events list

Some like it spooky; others prefer it sweet. Whether you want to celebrate Halloween with a frightfully fun trip through a haunted house, or something tamer like a hay maze, or an even milder trunk-or-treat outing with the kiddos, there are plenty of events in the Baton Rouge and Acadiana areas through Halloween. In case you missed it, we've also included our pumpkin patch list again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Go Horseback Riding at Farr Park Equestrian Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Are you looking for something new and exciting to do in Baton Rouge? Head over to BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center for a little horseback riding. They offer classes and so much more. I took a horseback riding lesson and learned so much. Farr Park Equestrian Center is a 300-acre property adjacent to the Mississippi River located at 6402 River Road in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Gordon McKernan celebrates 30 years of practice with a special giveaway

LOUISIANA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating 30 years of practicing law by launching a special giveaway to thank the community for its support. The attorney’s milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the commitment and longevity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, which has...
LOUISIANA STATE
thelouisianaweekend.com

All About New Roads Harvest Festival

New Roads — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Harvest Festival on False River takes place October 14th through October 16th in New Roads. This three day festival includes a carnival, food trucks, vendors, live music, and more. The festival begins with a parade and live performances on Friday night. Admission is free on Friday.
NEW ROADS, LA
225batonrouge.com

Restaurant Review: Brunch at Spoke & Hub

THE BASICS: City Group Hospitality—the team behind City Pork, the revamped Beausoleil and others—took over the former Bistro Byronz location on Government Street, gave it an interior overhaul and converted it into a neighborhood diner serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. A dessert bar offers slices of weekly cakes and pies, while behind the building lies a sneaky little bar stirring up inventive cocktails with retro vibes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

CCA Louisiana to raffle new F-150 Lariat

The Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana announced that on November 3, 2022, one lucky winner will take home a brand new 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 4×4. Tickets are $50 each, and the drawing will be held on November 3 around 5 p.m. at the CCA Louisiana Office in Baton Rouge. Participants can watch the drawing live, in person, or on CCA Louisiana social media accounts.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Local restaurants team up for first-ever Oktoberfest event

Hoist your stein and don your lederhosen—the Greater Baton Rouge Chapter of the Louisiana Restaurant Association is launching its first-ever Oktoberfest on October 13 at 6:00 p.m. at Pointe Marie. The ticketed event, a fundraiser for the LRA’s ProStart program, features Oktoberfest beers and German-inspired cuisine prepared by several local restaurants and LRA members.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Local entertainment show 'flows' for second season starting tonight

The second season of locally-produced entertainment show "Friday Night Flows" debuts at 10:30 tonight. Hosted by Baton Rouge rap artist Johnny Hustle, the show airs on WBTR (cable Channel 19), the MGE Network on YouTube and on Maddgame Entertainment's Facebook page. Local company Maddgame produces the half-hour show. The projected...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Red Stick Farmers Market returns to Goodwood Library

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For neighbors who enjoy the taste of fresh fruits and vegetables, the Red Stick Farmer’s Market is reviving its seasonal, Tuesday market at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library. Starting Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Red Stick Farmer’s Market will host a group of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Pho real: A new, modern Vietnamese restaurant opens in Baton Rouge

A sign that reads, “Pho 97 Vietnamese Cuisine” hangs on a beige and brown building, seemingly like other pho restaurants. However, the interior transforms into an intimate, modern dining area with dark green walls, plush bar seating, and lowlight string lights and greenery atop wooden banisters. After his...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$1.4 million to fight crime in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A nonprofit was awarded $1.4 million dollars to help fight increasing crime rates in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods. The grant was given to Reclamation and Restoration Ministries (RRM) to fund a project dedicated to violent crime prevention in youth and adults, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. The local nonprofit started in 1996 and moved to Baton Rouge in 2005 where it continued its work in preventing crime, drug abuse, and homelessness.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Capital Cuisine – El Rio Grande

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In Hispanic communities, food represents love and family. That love shines bright inside Baton Rouge’s oldest Mexican restaurant. “The pay is very little — but it’s alright,” jokes Severo Urdiales. He is the founder of El Rio Grande. At 91-years-old,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Belle of Baton Rouge temporarily closed, will reopen Wednesday

The Belle of Baton Rouge, which is set to spend $35 million to move its gambling operations onto land and remodel its hotel, temporarily closed Sunday and will remain shut down until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The casino announced the temporary shutdown on Twitter, saying the work will allow for “changes...
BATON ROUGE, LA

