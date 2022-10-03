Read full article on original website
Think COVID-19 is Not a Thing Anymore in Michigan? Think Again
If you think COVID-19 is gone in Michigan and things are back to normal, think again because last week alone nearly 13,000 new cases were reported. Is the pandemic over? That was the question my son asked me recently me. At first, I wanted to say yes, but I had to think about that answer plus do a little research before giving him one.
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Light or blight? Michigan woman told no more decorations
A Haslett holiday hallmark is no more, following complaints and a cease and desist letter.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘The law needs to be changed.’ Ann Arbor superintendent, Gov. Whitmer address Count Day falling on Yom Kippur
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s Count Day -- the beginning of a monthlong census to determine future funding for schools -- falls each year on the first Wednesday of October. This year, it coincides with Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent...
Michigan library could close after town votes to defund it over 5 LGBTQ-themed books
Jamestown Township, Michigan — A small Michigan town is locked in a war over words. The battle in Jamestown Township is over five books with LGBTQ+ themes. The books include "The Breakaways," two books from the "Heartstopper" series, "Kiss Number 8" and "Spinning." A group called the Jamestown Conservatives...
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
fox2detroit.com
DTE and Consumers power outages • Jellyfish near Brighton • FedEx driver allegedly stole $96k in goods
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - "The challenge is over the last decade we’ve seen this time and again, and each time we’ve opened an investigation, offered directives and tried to move for improvements," said Dan Scripps. "And yet here we are in 2022 and the system is essentially the same as it was 10 years ago."
Maurice Imhoff drops out of the race for Michigan House District 46
Maurice Imhoff dropped out of the race to represent Michigan House District 46 Wednesday after allegations of past threats to schools and an alleged assault of a police officer.
bridgemi.com
Big money donors shunning Tudor Dixon, Michigan Republican ticket
LANSING — Speaking to more than 400 listeners during a Sept. 27 call, Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon asked for a prayer. “Elevate our message in supernatural ways,” she told the audience on the prayer call hosted by former Michigan GOP grassroots chair Mark Gurley. “Because we...
Federal funds bring high-speed internet to almost 68,000 Michigan households
Michigan is one of three states approved for high-speed internet funding. The U.S. Department of Treasury granted the state $250.6 million for broadband infrastructure projects. The grant comes from the Capital Projects Fund. The extended broadband infrastructure will target locations currently lacking access to internet with speeds of at least...
Halloween ‘Karen’ Shuts Down Popular Michigan Holiday Display Claiming Blight
The Grinch is already wreaking havoc in Michigan and it isn't even Christmas yet. A popular private holiday display in Haslett, Michigan will sit idle this year due to complaints by a woman claiming the decorations are a blight. The mastermind behind the display on Damon Street in Williamstown Township, Cheryl Underwood, took to social media to let the public know her property will be dark this Halloween season due to a Cease & Desist order.
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
Detroit News
Second Whitmer kidnap plotter sentenced to prison
Kaleb Franks, a central figure in the largest domestic terrorism investigation in a generation who admitted to plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, was sentenced to four years in federal prison Thursday. The sentence represented a big break because Franks pleaded guilty to a charge punishable by up to life...
2 electric vehicle battery plants to be built in Michigan, promising nearly 4,500 jobs
Two companies promise to create nearly 4,500 jobs and invest almost $4 billion to produce electric vehicle batteries as part of economic development projects slated to receive a combined $1 billion in incentives, tax breaks and other state assistance. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and economic development officials announced the projects and corresponding incentives Wednesday. ...
10 Things I Have Learned While Living In Michigan
Living in Michigan has taught me a lot. There are plenty of things and traits of being a Michigander that I have not learned yet. However, here are 10 of the most important things I have learned while living in Michigan. 1. If you drive the speed limit, you are...
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
fox2detroit.com
How to register to vote in Michigan for the November election
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Election Day in Michigan is Tuesday, Nov. 8 and there's still time to register to vote in this year's election. You can register to vote online up to two weeks before the election. That means you have until Monday, Oct. 24 to register online. You can...
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
