ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
My Magic GR

Think COVID-19 is Not a Thing Anymore in Michigan? Think Again

If you think COVID-19 is gone in Michigan and things are back to normal, think again because last week alone nearly 13,000 new cases were reported. Is the pandemic over? That was the question my son asked me recently me. At first, I wanted to say yes, but I had to think about that answer plus do a little research before giving him one.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
West Bloomfield Township, MI
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
bridgemi.com

Big money donors shunning Tudor Dixon, Michigan Republican ticket

LANSING — Speaking to more than 400 listeners during a Sept. 27 call, Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon asked for a prayer. “Elevate our message in supernatural ways,” she told the audience on the prayer call hosted by former Michigan GOP grassroots chair Mark Gurley. “Because we...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Halloween ‘Karen’ Shuts Down Popular Michigan Holiday Display Claiming Blight

The Grinch is already wreaking havoc in Michigan and it isn't even Christmas yet. A popular private holiday display in Haslett, Michigan will sit idle this year due to complaints by a woman claiming the decorations are a blight. The mastermind behind the display on Damon Street in Williamstown Township, Cheryl Underwood, took to social media to let the public know her property will be dark this Halloween season due to a Cease & Desist order.
HASLETT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Law#Michigan Attorney General#Linus K12#Jewish#Metro Detroit
Detroit News

Second Whitmer kidnap plotter sentenced to prison

Kaleb Franks, a central figure in the largest domestic terrorism investigation in a generation who admitted to plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, was sentenced to four years in federal prison Thursday. The sentence represented a big break because Franks pleaded guilty to a charge punishable by up to life...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

2 electric vehicle battery plants to be built in Michigan, promising nearly 4,500 jobs

Two companies promise to create nearly 4,500 jobs and invest almost $4 billion to produce electric vehicle batteries as part of economic development projects slated to receive a combined $1 billion in incentives, tax breaks and other state assistance. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and economic development officials announced the projects and corresponding incentives Wednesday. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
1470 WFNT

The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise

If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states

(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

How to register to vote in Michigan for the November election

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Election Day in Michigan is Tuesday, Nov. 8 and there's still time to register to vote in this year's election. You can register to vote online up to two weeks before the election. That means you have until Monday, Oct. 24 to register online. You can...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy