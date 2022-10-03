ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anode design benefits battery performance

A new lithium-silicon anode developed by POSi Energy — Silicon Power is expected to markedly enhance lithium-ion battery performance. The battery architecture features a high cathode loading that offers scope to double the energy density without forming lithium dendrites. The battery design was demonstrated to maintain highly stable capacity...
Video: Air taxi startup Lilium demonstrates full eVTOL transition

Air taxi startup Lilium has demonstrated a test flight of its Lilium Jet aircraft that included a peek at its full electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) transition. The full transition of the aircraft behaved as the Lilium’s models predicted. The company said the test further validates the flight physics computational models and technological approach of the production aircraft, the Lilium Jet.
Fundamentals of transformer design

Figure 1. The operating principle of transformers hasn’t changed since initially developed, but the designs, efficiency and dimensions have drastically improved. Source: teerapon/Adobe Stock. History is marked by a series of great innovations and inventions that have been vital to the development of modern society. For instance, the commercial...
Digitally controlled pneumatic depositors debuted by Unifiller

Portioning equipment firm Unifiller Systems has announced the debut of its +Series Depositors, which are digitally controlled pneumatic depositors. The +Series Depositors are digitally controlled pneumatic depositors that include features such as pre-charge, splash reduction and deposit pressure profiling. Compared to the original depositors, the +Series can handle more complex applications such as ones that require smaller deposits.
Analog Devices boosts beamformers at 2022 IEEE phased array gathering

Phased-array designs and techniques from Analog Devices will be among the wide array of the latest developments in the technology on display for visitors to the 2022 IEEE International Symposium on Phased Array Systems and Technology. Scheduled for October 11 to 13, 2022 in the Waltham Westin (Waltham, Massachusetts), and sponsored by the IEEE Aerospace and Electronic Systems Society (AESS), the event features an educational technical conference and an exhibition.
Video: Revamped website offers PFAS mitigation solutions

A new website unveiled by BioLargo Inc. highlights the cleantech developer’s systems and services that tackle water contaminated by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These persistent chemicals contaminate thousands of drinking water sources around the U.S. and are implicated in the incidence of cancer, hormone dysfunction, developmental disorders and other adverse health impacts.
Video: OGP launches new TurnCheck series-14 shaft measurement system

Optical Gaging Products (OGP), a manufacturer of optical and precision multisensor metrology systems for industrial quality control, has added the new TurnCheck series-14 to its family of TurnCheck Shaft Measurement Systems. This addition increases the range of TurnCheck systems to handle parts up to 140 mm in diameter and 1,000 mm in length.
Single-phase vs three-phase AC: What’s the difference?

Figure 1: AC sources contribute immensely to powering many domestic and industrial devices today. Source: Lukasz Pajor/Adobe stock. Alternating current (AC) sources contribute immensely to powering many domestic and industrial devices today. These power sources are categorized based on several factors, but the most commonly used criteria is the number of phases. And based on the number of phases, AC sources come as single- and three-phase systems. Each phase system has its unique characteristics, advantages, drawbacks and suitability for different applications.
Water research proposals sought

The Water Research Foundation (WRF) invites proposals for 20 research projects that will advance the science of water for communities around the world. The WRF Research Priority Program focuses on five key themes: efficient resource use and recovery, healthy communities and environment, resilient infrastructure, treatment optimization and intensification, and. utility...
Seco Helical SN8-13 milling system delivers performance at a lower cost per edge

To allow manufacturers to meet customer demand for lower part prices, the new Seco Helical SN8-13 milling system features double-sided helix inserts with eight cutting edges that significantly lower cost per edge to boost slotting, side milling and circular rough milling efficiency. Built for difficult applications involving ISO P, M,...
Amphenol SOCAPEX’s MPO field TV connector: A robust, high density solution for optical links in harsh environment applications

Amphenol SOCAPEX’s MPO field solution enables users to transform a standard MPO patchcord into a robust connector designed to resist the harshest environments. The MPO patchcord is integrated into a metallic plug based on MIL-STD-38999 Series III, shell size 13 military connector, to protect it from shocks, dust and fluids. There is no requirement for field termination.
