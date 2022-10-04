Read full article on original website
WIBW
Emporia State notches second win a row, defeats Central Missouri at home
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State Hornets made sure last week’s victory in the Turnpike Tussle against Washburn didn’t get in the way of Saturday’s matchup against Central Missouri. The Hornets controlled the game all the way through, securing a 44-27 victory over the Mules at...
WIBW
KU RB Daniel Hishaw Jr. to miss significant time
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In Sunday’s win over Iowa State, Running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. had to be be carted off the field on a stretcher. Head coach Lance Leipold said Hishaw Jr. would be out an ‘extended period of time’ Tuesday morning at his weekly press conference.
WIBW
Three star wide receiver announces commitment to Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State football landed a recruit from the state of Florida on Thursday. Jayce Brown, a three star wide receiver Fort Walton Beach, Florida announced he will be heading to Manhattan next fall. Brown is a multi-sport athlete who also plays basketball and runs track. On the football field, he played two ways for Choctawhatchee High School in Florida’s 6A classification. 247 Sports said Brown caught 30 passes for 558 yards and 8 touchdowns in 10 games last year.
WIBW
Blind Tiger Brewery takes home multiple awards for its beer
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant took home two gold medals for its beer during The Great American Beer Festival on Saturday. John Dean, brewmaster, and Al Canizales, head brewer, attended the ceremony put on by the Brewers Association in Denver, Colorado. They received multiple awards, including 2022 Brewery of the Year in the large Brewpub Division.
WIBW
Students at Topeka Collegiate launch handmade rockets into the sky
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Not to be outdone by SpaceX’s launch at the Kennedy Space Center earlier this week, students in Topeka sent their own rockets into the sky on Friday. The second graders at Topeka Collegiate sent their handmade rockets into sub-orbit. “They are fabricating them at home,...
WIBW
Area first responders to compete in kickball tournament for Special Olympics
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area first responders will compete in a kickball tournament for Special Olympics Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol says it will take part in the 2022 Battle of the Badges competing against the Topeka Police Department, Topeka Fire Department and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office to bring in the most funds for Special Olympics Kansas.
WIBW
Vinewood Fall Festival is helping Topeka businesses
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local festival is not just providing fun festivities for the community, it’s also helping out Topeka businesses. The Vinewood Fall Festival returned this weekend. The event was held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Historic Vinewood. The event featured all types...
WIBW
Kansas Tourism offers $10K marketing grant towards Kansas brewery, winery tour
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area wineries and breweries are getting a boost to their marketing budget thanks to a special grant from Kansas Tourism. The Kansas Tourism Division has given Visit Topeka, Explore Lawrence, Visit Emporia, and Visit Manhattan a $10,000 marketing grant that will be used to help promote what is being called the ‘Ale Trail.’ According to Bridgette Jobe, the Kansas Tourism director, this project collaboration among the four communities is a terrific way to encourage tourists in Kansas to visit other communities.
WIBW
Shawnee Heights boys soccer claims United Kansas Conference title
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the Thunderbirds 3-0 win over Topeka West Thursday night at Bettis Sports Complex, Shawnee Heights is the 2022 UKC conference champions. The Thunderbirds were coming off a tough loss to Topeka High School Tuesday night, 2-1 but bounced back in a nice way. The three...
WIBW
Topeka Festival Singers aim to inspire with “Season of Hope”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Festival Singers hope to lift your spirits with their season of music. The next performance continues the theme of a “Season of Hope” through the theme Hope beyond Fear.” Singers member Grace Morrison and artistic director Brett Robison shared details on Eye on NE Kansas.
WIBW
K-State AD Gene Taylor proud of direction football program is headed
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With Kansas State ranked No. 20 in the country right now, it’s creating a good buzz around campus. 13 Sports talked with K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor and he’s thrilled to see the football program excelling at a high level. “There was a lot...
WIBW
No. 20 Kansas State wins nail-biter vs. Iowa State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Wildcats squeeze out a win in a low-scoring battle against the Iowa State Cyclones 10-9. K-State’s lone touchdown came in the first quarter from an 81-yard pass from QB Adrian Martinez to WR Philip Brooks. Iowa State then tacked on nine unanswered...
WIBW
Hayden volleyball takes down Topeka West
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats came into the contest 10-20 but that didn’t matter as Hayden topped Chargers in five sets. It was senior night for Hayden and the only senior the Wildcats has was Jenessa Broxterman, who played a pivotal role in the win. The Chargers fell...
WIBW
Topeka Gem & Mineral Society plans 65th anniversary show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An annual event is back for another run. The Topeka Gem and Mineral Society is holding its 65th anniversary show this weekend. The theme is Oceans of Kansas, a nod to the times when Kansas used to be covered by water. Society president Brad Davenport and show director Dave Dillon visited Eye on NE Kansas to share what to expect from the show, and how people can get involved in the group.
WIBW
DEVELOPING: Fatality wreck closes Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities were on the scene Saturday morning of a wreck along the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Turnpike Authorities issued an alert at 9:15 a.m. about an incident in the southbound lanes at mile marker 172. The location is just south of Topeka, near the SW 69th St. overpass. A follow-up alert around 9:45 indicated all lanes of the Turnpike were closed, and drivers should exit before or as they entered Topeka.
WIBW
City of Topeka to pass out 200 free home winterization kits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will pass out 200 free home winterization kits by appointment only. The City of Topeka says it has partnered with Kansas Gas Service to distribute 200 free weatherization kits to help residents of the Capital City prepare for winter. The City indicated...
WIBW
K-State’s Sundell named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State sophomore guard Serena Sundell was named to the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, as announced by the conference on Wednesday. Sundell had a stellar freshman season with the Wildcats, earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors, and was a unanimous selection to the 2022 Big 12 All-Freshman Team. She finished the 2021-22 season averaging 10.6 points, 5.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game.
WIBW
Topeka celebrates success of first year of “Changing Our Culture” program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The change in temperatures means summer is winding down, and we can put the mowers away for the season. That’s also cause for the city of Topeka to celebrate the success of a new program helping people with that summer task. Councilwomen Christina Valdivia-Alcala and...
WIBW
Officials provide updates on Topeka Zoo’s newest exhibit
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Zoo officials provided an update on one of its biggest exhibits during a press conference on Friday. Brendan Wiley, Director of the Topeka Zoo provided the community with an update on the new Giraffe exhibit. He said the zoo decided to go a different route on the transfer process.
WIBW
Stolen truck found in east Topeka creek
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a stolen truck was found in an east Topeka creek Friday morning. Crews were called to the 1500 block of SE 4th St. just before 9 a.m. on reports of a vehicle in Shunganunga Creek. When they arrived, they located the truck in...
