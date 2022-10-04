Read full article on original website
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops confident Cats will bounce back Saturday at South Carolina
Coach Mark Stoops is confident Kentucky will bounce back from a disappointing loss to Mississippi when the Wildcats host South Carolina on Saturday night. “These guys are mature and can handle it,” Stoops said. “Everybody is heated and emotional after a big game like that, and our guys know, the belief is there. I think the intensity needs to come back. As you get into game six, you get into game six without a break, and we’re getting banged up.
Keven Moore: Is your business prepared for a disaster? Develop a disaster-recovery plan
We all witnessed Hurricane Ian come ashore twice in the US wreaking havoc in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, leaving more than 2.5 million without power and wreaking gut-wrenching, incomprehensible destruction. Florida had never seen a storm surge of that magnitude. Governor DeSantis called it “basically a 500-year flood event.”...
Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock
Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
Four area school districts, including Campbell Cty., are piloting Feed Our Future’s ‘Local Menu Takeover’
Four local school districts are piloting Feed Our Future’s Local Menu Takeover, serving locally sourced meals in select schools this week as a coordinated effort to celebrate Farm to School Month. Farm to School Month raises awareness about connections happening all over the country among children, local food, and...
