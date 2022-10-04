ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops confident Cats will bounce back Saturday at South Carolina

Coach Mark Stoops is confident Kentucky will bounce back from a disappointing loss to Mississippi when the Wildcats host South Carolina on Saturday night. “These guys are mature and can handle it,” Stoops said. “Everybody is heated and emotional after a big game like that, and our guys know, the belief is there. I think the intensity needs to come back. As you get into game six, you get into game six without a break, and we’re getting banged up.
Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock

Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
