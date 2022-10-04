ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

YAHOO!

Man shot at metro Atlanta laundromat, transported to hospital, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting they said happened at a metro Atlanta laundromat on Saturday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Details are limited but police were able to confirm with Channel 2 Action News they responded to Huebsch Laundry located at 855 Oak St. SW around 8:15 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA

