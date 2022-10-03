Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East
On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
Yankees' Michael Kay: Aaron Judge probably made 'over $100M' from historic season
Less than 24 hours after New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge set a new American League single-season record for home runs at 62, some fans of the club understandably had moved on to wondering where Judge will play home games next spring. Judge, of course, rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million...
Mets' Francisco Lindor repeats he's gifting a car to Jeff McNeil
Fans and other outsiders were recently reminded how New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor previously promised to buy teammate and infielder Jeff McNeil a car if McNeil won the batting title for the 2022 season. ESPN stats show that the competition got close on the campaign's final day but...
The Blue Jays should forfeit Wednesday’s meaningless doubleheader
Realistically, neither team has anything to play for. The Blue Jays have locked up home-field advantage for the wild-card game. As for the Orioles, the trash birds are just playing to regain some of the dignity they had lost for tanking all those years. That begs the question, why should...
The Mets Get To Avoid A Questionable Jacob deGrom Plan
After holding a 10.5-game lead over the Atlanta Braves back in May, the New York Mets have fallen out of the top spot and will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team in the National League. The Braves won in Miami to secure their fifth straight NL...
The Mets Find A Silver Lining After Losing The Division
After holding a 10.5-game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NL East, the New York Mets were unable to hold on. The Braves got hot and took it from the Metropolitans, who will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team. The Braves...
Which team is better? Digging into the history and head-to-head between the Blue Jays and Mariners
It’s the clash that baseball fans have been waiting for since the late-70s. The Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, cousins from Major League Baseball’s expansion in 1977, are meeting in the playoffs for the first time. This is just the fifth time that the Mariners have been...
MLB Insider Reveals A Favorite For The Royals Job
The Kansas City Royals made some pretty big changes after their 9-2 season-ending loss to the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians yesterday, firing manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred. This comes just mere weeks after the firing of president of baseball operations Dayton Moore. Needless to say, changes...
Could the Yankees make a big shortstop position change for the playoffs?
The New York Yankees have just one game remaining in the regular season, facing off against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday before patiently waiting for the ALDS. Management has a few tough decisions to make regarding the postseason roster and who will feature in the first round. However, there’s an argument to be made that rookie Oswald Peraza should be on the roster and should be earning playing time.
LIVE BLOG: Follow the Rays' Playoff Game in Cleveland in Real Time
Welcome to Progressive Field for the start of the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs. It's Game 1 of the best-of-three wild-card series between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays. Here's our live blog, with all the news and views live from the press box in real time.
Albert Pujols Refuses To Stop Hitting Historic Home Runs
The St. Louis Cardinals may have already punched their ticket to the postseason for the fourth straight year, and Albert Pujols may have already hit his 700th career home run. But the Machine isn’t done yet. Since home run No. 700, Pujols has hit three home runs, all of...
The Astros Lead An Important MLB Postseason List
Ladies and gentlemen, the postseason is finally here. We’ve got October baseball in full swing starting tomorrow with the Wild Card Series. So, before we start, it’s important to see how the teams are being ranked based on their strengths heading into October. Pitching is usually your foundation...
Alex Anthopoulos comments on Spencer Strider’s and Ozzie Albies availability for the playoffs
We’ve recently received some updates surrounding the injuries to Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies. Albies has yet to resume baseball activities after breaking his pinky a little over three weeks ago, so he’s still a ways away from returning. Strider, on the other hand, threw for the first time yesterday and didn’t experience any pain in his oblique, which is a substantial step in his recovery for the Braves.
MLB・
A.J. Minter: “The Mets didn’t blow it”
Anytime a team that trails by 10.5 games in the division comes back and wins said division, the immediate reaction will be that the team that once led the division collapsed in epic fashion. In most cases, that would be correct, but Braves super-reliever A.J. Minter doesn’t believe that’s what happened in the NL East this season.
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber sets franchise record for strikeouts
On Wednesday against the Houston Astros, Kyle Schwarber closed out a successful first season with the Philadelphia Phillies. He earned his second-career All-Star nod and blasted a National League-high 46 home runs, helping lead the Phillies to their first postseason berth in 11 years. However, in the finale against the...
The Cardinals Have A Tough Path To The NLCS
The St. Louis Cardinals, who won the NL Central a week ago, will open up at home on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies in a rematch of the 2011 NLDS that featured the famous “rally squirrel.”. In all likelihood, the Cardinals will be forced to deal with Aaron Nola...
New York Mets Injury Updates: Starling Marte, Darin Ruf
As we reach the final game of the regular season, the New York Mets will have to figure out their postseason roster with the Wild-Card round looming this weekend. Part of their roster configuration will depend on the health of these two bats: Starling Marte (fractured middle finger) and Darin Ruf (neck).
Rays Manager Has A Simple Message For His Team
The Tampa Bay Rays are October bound. After finishing the 2022 regular season with an 86-76 record, they’ll head to Progressive Field to take on the Cleveland Guardians in the Wild Card round. Game 1 of that series gets underway tomorrow at 12:07 p.m. Eastern Time. The Rays will...
