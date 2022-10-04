‘911’: Angela Bassett, Peter Krause Break Down the ‘Surprising’ and ‘Satisfying’ Conclusion to Athena’s Origin Story

Read full article on original website
Related
‘9-1-1’ Cast’s Dating Histories Through the Years: Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and More
The first responders of 9-1-1 spend their days rescuing Los Angeles trapped in life-threatening situations, but they still find some time for a little bit of romance. One of the show's longest-running relationships is between police office Athena (Angela Bassett) and firefighter Bobby (Peter Krause), who started dating at the end of season 1 and […]
‘Werewolf by Night’ Director Michael Giacchino Dismantles Blade Cameo Rumors: ‘It Was a Thought But It Was Never a Thing’
The Oscar-winning composer also takes TheWrap behind the practical effects and B&W cinematography of the Marvel special
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Star Mila Kunis Explains Why the Film’s Ending Needed to Be Different From the Book
"It's just coming to terms with who you are," Kunis says of the Netflix adaptation of Jessica Knoll's novel
Universal Acquires Paul Greengrass Adaptation of Stephen King Book ‘Fairy Tale’
The "Captain Phillips" and "Bourne" filmmaker will also produce the film based on the book released last month
RELATED PEOPLE
GMA’s Sam Champion shuts down Robin Roberts’ request and walks off set as he juggles weatherman job & DWTS gig
GOOD Morning America meteorologist Sam Champion has shut down his co-host Robin Roberts' request for a specific dance. He walked off the set as he told her that he can barely move around the space. On Monday's show, Robin talked about a tennis player that was set to join them...
‘The View’ Fans Slam Sunny Hostin For Being Insensitive During An Episode Of The Show
The View co-host Sunny Hostin is known for expressing her opinion in any way possible when it comes to debating issues on the show. Recently, she became the subject of interest when she contended with other hosts in a discussion about what significant accomplishments people must attain in life by a certain age.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere
It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why She Has No Eyebrows, Says Ex-Husband 'Did Not Notice'
Whoopi Goldberg is way ahead of the latest beauty trends. The EGOT winner, 66, revealed why she doesn't have eyebrows Monday on The View as she and her co-hosts discussed how Kendall Jenner, Lady Gaga and Doja Cat have recently popularized the "no-brow look." "I had eyebrows as a little...
IN THIS ARTICLE
As Tia Mowry Moves On, Cory Hardrict Responds to Rumors of Infidelity, Calls them ‘Lies’
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict‘s divorce announcement has many on social media feeling deflated and shaking their heads, wondering what happened to cause the uncoupling of one of their favorite couples. As news traveled quickly of the pending divorce, fans started speculating about the cause of the marriage crumbling...
Betty White 'Did Not Look Away' After Jon Hamm Had To 'Back That Thang Up' On Her
Actor Jon Hamm reflected Friday on an awkward backstage encounter with the late Betty White. During an interview on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon asked Hamm about a “Glee” parody that the two had filmed with the “Golden Girls” icon for the 2010 Emmys.
Marlon Wayans Shares Controversial Advice For Nia Long Amid Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal
Marlon Wayans is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s suspension for cheating on his longtime partner Nia Long with a team staffer. Wayans discussed the drama during a recent appearance on the Leah’s …
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood almost quit acting after making “the worst movie ever made”
When you think of Hollywood, you think of Clint Eastwood. Given the range of action and adventure movies he has starred in over the years, it is almost impossible to think of an industry without the actor, who is now 91 years old. But in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood revealed that he was very close to packing in acting for good after co-starring in what he calls “the worst movie ever made.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About What Happened After Getting Called Out For Ruining Abbott Elementary’s Big Emmys Moment ‘In A Way’ He ’Didn’t Imagine
Abbott Elementary had two entries on the 2022 Emmy winners list this year. Both moments were memorable, however the discourse surrounding them had two very different tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph gave an incredible acceptance speech, that I know made me tear up. While Quinta Brunson’s win for writing the show was clouded by Jimmy Kimmel laying on the stage while she gave her speech. While Brunson has cleared up the situation with Kimmel, the late-night host has spoken out about what happened that night.
Jimmy Kimmel is accused of 'white privilege' after 'belligerent' Emmys stunt during Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech
Jimmy Kimmel has been accused of utilizing white privilege after refusing to leave the stage during Quinta Brunson's victory speech at the 2022 Emmys. The late-night host laid on the ground beside the microphone onstage at the event as Brunson accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. He is visible as the comedy writer and actress accepts the award.
Bill Maher Implies There’s Nothing Wrong With Banging Your Boss On ‘Real Time’
Last night on HBO‘s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host addressed sex in the workplace during his “New Rule” segment. He referenced two particular workplace romances that have been in the media in recent weeks: a relationship between Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and an unnamed female subordinate and Olivia Wilde‘s relationship with her Don’t Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles.
First ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Teaser Is All Leather and Subways (Video)
FX has dropped the first “AHS: NYC” teaser trailer, offering a look at footage from the 11th season of the horror anthology series, and you are not quite prepared for the amount of leather you’re about to see. There are only flashes of footage, but the text...
Don Lemon Fights Back Tears on Final CNN Primetime Show: ‘I Was Not Always Perfect’ (Video)
"I hope I made you proud," the CNN star added ahead of shift to lead anchor of the network's morning show next week
Cast Of 'The View' Ignores Alyssa Farah Griffin During Commercial Breaks, Claims Eyewitness: 'She Stood There Awkwardly'
Conservative journalist Alyssa Farah Griffin became a permanent fixture at The View just one month ago, but she's already ruffled feathers with her cohosts. According to an eyewitness present at the Thursday, October 6, taping of the series, the former White House Director of Strategic Communications kept to herself when the cameras stopped rolling — though Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin all chitchatted together."During commercial breaks between Hot Topics segments, Alyssa was mainly on her phone while the other women spoke to each other," said the source. "Sunny was the only one to initiate...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Sam Jaeger Thinks Mark Tuello Is ‘in Love With Who Serena Was’ Pre-Gilead
In an interview with Forbes, actor Sam Jaeger clarified what his 'The Handmaid's Tale' character Mark Tuello feels about Serena Joy Waterford.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0