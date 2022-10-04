Read full article on original website
KULR8
Carroll College, Kipainoi, Neilson win at Tony Banovich XC Meet
BUTTE – The Montana Tech Cross Country program hosted the Tony Banovich Invitational Cross Country Meet on Friday at the Highland View Golf Course in Butte. Tech, Montana Western, Carroll College, MSU-Northern and Walla Walla University competed in the meet. In the team competitions, Carroll College swept both sides...
Butte High's Jack Prigge reflects on state championship comeback, golf career going forward
BUTTE, Mont. -- It's a scenario that you can only dream of. "Honestly it was just unreal because at that moment, I kind of said to myself, 'I'm a state champion golfer...' it just didn't even feel real to say that," Butte High senior golfer Jack Prigge said. "I picked...
