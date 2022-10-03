ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cool weather accelerating leaf change: Pennsylvania fall foliage report

Peak fall foliage will spread across a few counties in northern Pennsylvania in the coming weeks, while consistently cool temperatures and some especially cold nights this weekend should accelerate leaf change across the state, according to the second Weekly Fall Foliage Report of 2022 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers. 
John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
Recipe of the Week: Pennsylvania’s apple harvest yields delightful treats for this time of year

October is more than just the month for Halloween; it’s also when local apples are at their peak with new varieties arriving each week in local farm stores and farm markets. Pennsylvania has more than 270 apple growers, and some of them are here in Bucks County. Additional growers are across the river in New Jersey, producing dozens of varieties each year.
Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund hits record high, Wolf says

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says the state's Rainy Day Fund has reached a historic high of nearly $5 billion. The Wolf Administration says the deposit for last year was the biggest yet, adding a little more than $2.5 billion. That's a big increase from when Wolf took...
Pa. wedding venue that receive noise complaints will have new requirements for 2023

Remember the popular Pennsylvania wedding venue that ended weddings earlier than planned because of noise complaints made by neighbors?. Well, according to WPXI, Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 weddings at Hartwood Acres, including a 10 p.m. end time. The venue is amending their contracts after neighbors complained throughout the summer about the loud music coming from the popular North Hills venue.
The Grave Implications of Pennsylvania’s Midterms

Widely viewed as the puny, less important cousin of the presidential election, midterms are often overlooked as merely a day off of school, an off-year in the election cycle. Yet, this year, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s divisive decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, midterm elections matter more than ever before. The maintenance of abortion in Pennsylvania lies in the hands of the ability of Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Josh Shapiro, to quell the rise of far-right extremism in the form of Republican candidate Doug Mastriano.
