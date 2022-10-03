Read full article on original website
Cool weather accelerating leaf change: Pennsylvania fall foliage report
Peak fall foliage will spread across a few counties in northern Pennsylvania in the coming weeks, while consistently cool temperatures and some especially cold nights this weekend should accelerate leaf change across the state, according to the second Weekly Fall Foliage Report of 2022 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Paranormal places; winter forecast; adult Happy Meals: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. High: 74; Low: 53. Partly sunny. Ex-mayor’s town: John Fetterman, Pa.’s lieutenant governor and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, was mayor of Braddock in western Pa. Today, he still has plenty of supporters – and critics – there.
Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers.
October brings higher farm fatality rates. One piece of equipment is the ‘primary source’
Help is available for farmers looking to mitigate accidents, update equipment or speak with someone about their situation. Here’s what to know.
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
2,164.5-pound giant pumpkin sets record for Pennsylvania weigh-off
A new event record, three pumpkins over 2,000 pounds each and 17 pumpkins over 1,000 pounds each highlights the 27th Great Pumpkin Weigh-off of the Pennsylvania Giant Pumpkin Growers Association Saturday at Renshaw Farms, Freeport. A record was set for the event by a 2,164.5-pound pumpkin grown by Dave and...
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Recipe of the Week: Pennsylvania’s apple harvest yields delightful treats for this time of year
October is more than just the month for Halloween; it’s also when local apples are at their peak with new varieties arriving each week in local farm stores and farm markets. Pennsylvania has more than 270 apple growers, and some of them are here in Bucks County. Additional growers are across the river in New Jersey, producing dozens of varieties each year.
11 charged for animal abuse at Pa. turkey farms: PSP
Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday announced charges against 11 people for alleged cruel treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central and southeastern Pennsylvania.
Fetterman records show light schedule as Pa. lieutenant gov.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor's office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a "bully pulpit" from which he's advanced progressive causes. Records from Fetterman's four years in...
Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund hits record high, Wolf says
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says the state's Rainy Day Fund has reached a historic high of nearly $5 billion. The Wolf Administration says the deposit for last year was the biggest yet, adding a little more than $2.5 billion. That's a big increase from when Wolf took...
This Pennsylvania Orchard Was Named Among Best Places To Go Apple Picking In US
Whether candied, caramelized, crisped, or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks. Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a Pennsylvania farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking. Solebury Orchards in New...
Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in Pa. suburbs | Opinion
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Pa. wedding venue that receive noise complaints will have new requirements for 2023
Remember the popular Pennsylvania wedding venue that ended weddings earlier than planned because of noise complaints made by neighbors?. Well, according to WPXI, Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 weddings at Hartwood Acres, including a 10 p.m. end time. The venue is amending their contracts after neighbors complained throughout the summer about the loud music coming from the popular North Hills venue.
Fall trout stocking under way by Pa. Fish and Boat Commission
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s “Great White Fleet” of stocking trucks is rolling once again, moving a fall stocking of 116,000 hatchery-raised trout to more than a hundred streams and lakes across the state. The goal of fall stocking is to “replenish some of the most...
Remains identified as those of Pennsylvania girl, 14, missing since 1969
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police say remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago. State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie...
Centre County residents feel misled about State College Area Connector Project. Here’s why
During a joint meeting of Harris and Potter township supervisors, many residents spoke against a proposed connector road between state Route 45 and U.S. Route 322.
The Grave Implications of Pennsylvania’s Midterms
Widely viewed as the puny, less important cousin of the presidential election, midterms are often overlooked as merely a day off of school, an off-year in the election cycle. Yet, this year, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s divisive decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, midterm elections matter more than ever before. The maintenance of abortion in Pennsylvania lies in the hands of the ability of Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Josh Shapiro, to quell the rise of far-right extremism in the form of Republican candidate Doug Mastriano.
