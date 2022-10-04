Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
NHL Preseason Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona vs. Vegas at Idaho Central Arena, 8 p.m. Sunday's Games. No games scheduled. Monday's Games. No games scheduled. Tuesday's Games. Tampa Bay at...
NHL・
ESPN
Washington 4, Columbus 3
First Period--1, Washington, Mantha 1 (Carlson, Fehervary), 9:56. 2, Columbus, Laine 1 (Gaudreau, Jenner), 10:37. 3, Columbus, Chinakhov 1 (Boqvist, Sillinger), 14:58 (pp). 4, Washington, Ovechkin 1 (Kuznetsov, Carlson), 19:47 (pp). Penalties--Hathaway, WSH (Interference), 13:18; Jenner, CBJ (Holding), 16:23; Jenner, CBJ (Slashing), 18:43. Second Period--5, Columbus, Kuraly 1 (Werenski, Boqvist),...
ESPN
Can the Red Wings, Sabres or Senators make the NHL playoffs?
Fall is a season of renewal for hockey players. In the NHL, the calendar shift is a mindset switch. Crisper air and shorter days foster boundless optimism for the season ahead. Anything is possible. Every team has a realistic shot to still be playing in the spring. "You wouldn't be...
Comments / 0