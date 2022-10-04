Beano has turned its Dennis comic strip a different colour in support of World Mental Health day this month.The special edition strip sees Dennis dressed in yellow and black stripes instead of his usual red and black attire.The colour change is Beano’s move to show support for children’s charity YoungMinds, which is currently running a #HelloYellow campaign.The campaign encourages people to wear yellow to show their support for creating a brighter future for young people’s mental health.The new comic strip, which went on sale on Wednesday, centres on this year’s World Mental Health Day theme of “How You Feel Matters”.It...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 26 MINUTES AGO