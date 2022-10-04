Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcti12.com
The Blitz: High school football week eight highlights and scores
Eastern North Carolina — Week eight featured some rivalry games and wild finishes. Conference titles are starting to come into focus, in the Coastal Conference White Oak High School and Richlands High School both picked up big wins to stay tied for first place. In the Eastern Plains Conference West Craven and Green Central setup next weeks showdown with wins this Friday night. Click on the videos to check out all the highlights in sports.
wcti12.com
John Paul II football gets to 7-0 on the season with road win at Faith Christian
We have some Thursday night High School football on this evening. A great 8-man matchup in Rocky Mount as 6-0 John Paul II visited 4-2 faith Christian this evening. Saints will try to keep their undefeated record going. John Paul won big 55-13 and is now 7-0 on the season.
Former ECU coach part of growing trend by ACC coaches to beef up staffs, help steer programs￼
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Natrone Means first arrived at North Carolina to play for Mack Brown as a promising running back, then went on to an NFL career that included a touchdown-scoring appearance in the Super Bowl. More than three decades later, he’s again working to help Brown’s Tar Heels, though now in the kind of […]
WITN
Teen shot following Greenville high school football game
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager suffered a gunshot wound during the J.H. Rose High School football game against D.H. Conley. Greenville Police Department responded to the Arlington Boulevard and Hooker Road area around 9 p.m. Friday night. They received a call of gunshots being fired. Later, a 17-year-old teen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
Pitt County announces 2022 Industry of the Year winner
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has honored Package Craft as the 2022 Pitt County Industry of the Year. Pitt County Economic Development presented the award on Wednesday. The reception was also sponsored by ElectriCities, Greenville ENC Alliance, Greenville Utilities Commission, and the Hilton Greenville. For nearly 30 years,...
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in North Carolina made the cut.
wcti12.com
Registration open for 3rd annual Dylan Quick Softball Tournament
NEW BERN, Craven County — For the third year in a row, the Dylan Quick Pediatric Cancer Awareness Coed Softball Tournament is kicking off in Creekside Park, and organizers are hoping more teams will continue to register. The tournament starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, October 15th at the park...
earnthenecklace.com
Hannah Jeffries Leaving WITN-TV: Where Is the East Carolina Anchor Going?
Hannah Jeffries has had a relatively brief career in broadcasting, but North Carolina is already attached to this young reporter. Now she’s stepping back to transition into a new career. Hannah Jeffries announced she is leaving WITN-TV in October 2022. Greenville residents naturally had questions about where she is going next and whether they will see her on their screens soon. Fortunately for WITN-TV viewers, the station and Jeffries have answered the queries about her departure from WITN.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcti12.com
Man wanted for spray-painting "NASCAR on USA" on sidewalks
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department are looking for a man caught on video spray-painting sidewalks. They said he wrote "NASCAR on USA" and caused about $1,000 worth of city repairs. Anyone with information on the man is asked to call (252) 329-3471.
Two roads in Carteret, Onslow counties require temporary closures
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month, so contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions. The affected crossings are: Riggs Road near Gilcrest Lane in Onslow County Morristown Road near N.C. 58 in Carteret County Both are scheduled to close to […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 5, 6 & 7
Charles Nelson, 73, of Atlantic passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022. at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. WILLIAM "BILL" W. GERRANS, Morehead City.
WITN
Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival will be held at Pearson Park on Saturday October 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kinston’s first major PRIDE celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages that focuses on the values of inclusion and unification. There...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
thewashingtondailynews.com
City Manager: Over 400 homes platted in Washington
There are 424 platted homes waiting to be built in the City of Washington, City Manager Jonathan Russell said. The total 424 single-family, market rate homes are divided amongst seven subdivisions. Some of the subdivisions are new (ones called Wheatfield, Maple Valley and Powell Place) while existing ones are expanding such as Somerset, Northgate and Moss East. The largest subdivision planned is Maple Valley with 181 homes planned off of Leggett Road. (This is the same neighborhood as Maple Branch which was previously reported by the Daily News.)
Morehead City’s Floyd’s 1921 restaurant will be featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives’
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — If you didn’t get enough of Eastern North Carolina being featured on the Food Network, there’s a second helping coming this Friday. The Town of Morehead City posted on its Facebook page that Floyd’s 1921 will be featured in Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” The restaurant will be showcased […]
WITN
Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations. The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.
wcti12.com
Two ENC roads to temporary close for railroad crossing repairs
ONSLOW, CARTERET COUNTY — Two roads East of Jacksonville will be closing for about a month for repairs to railroad crossings. Both are scheduled to close to vehicular traffic on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Riggs Road is scheduled to reopen by mid-November, while Morristown Road is expected to open...
WITN
WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN Weekday Sunrise Anchor Hannah Jeffries is looking for a teacher’s pet as she trades in the anchor desk for one in the classroom. Jeffries has been a prime example of what it means to climb the ladder of success at WITN, starting as an intern and ending up a main anchor.
Jacksonville mayor makes statement on passing of community leader
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — City of Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips issued a statement on the passing of community leader and former Advisory Committee member, Col. Alfred Keyes. “On behalf of the City of Jacksonville and the City Council, we mourn the passing of Col. Alfred Keyes and send our sincerest condolences to his family. His passing […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab Pot Christmas Trees finishes second in 'coolest thing' contest
SMYRNA — The Crab Pot Christmas Tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, finished second in the small business in the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. Emmy Boyette, director of marketing for the N.C. Chamber, said about 46,000...
Comments / 0