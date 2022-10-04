Jonny Johansson‘s Swedish stalwart house, Acne Studios, has celebrated its 10th anniversary of showing in Paris as part of Paris Fashion Week this season. It’s a brand that needs no introduction; known for flowy cuts, loose fabrics, and a Scandinavian way of life typically wrapped up in its own ease and formality. Acne Studios takes this nuanced understanding and then subverts it, as suits are draped and fold across the body naturally often in soft neutral or pastel hues, and outerwear takes things to the next level with faux furs and dramatic silhouettes. Recently, the brand has upped the ante in terms of its star-quality dazzle, with a Fall/Winter 2022 menswear drop consisting of disco fever highlights throughout.

