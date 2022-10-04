Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Ashley Benson Takes Sheer Tights to New Heights with High-Slit Dress, Blazer and Sky-High Platform Boots
Ashley Benson brought a sky-high twist to fall layering this weekend. The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest outfit in nonchalant fashion: a black oversized blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, given an effortless spin with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with the jacket was a minidress with a low curved neckline and thigh-high hem, accentuated by a right triangular slit. Completing Benson’s Jessica Paster-styled ensemble was a set of sheer black Wolford tights, adding a sultry and fuller-coverage layer to her ensemble; similar pairs have also been worn in layered looks by Kylie and Kris Jenner, Dua Lipa...
Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom
Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
Nicky Hilton Soars in 6-Inch Heels, Corset & Sparkling Versace Outfit at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Front Row
Sat amongst a star-studded front row, Nicky Hilton attended Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week today in Milan. Nicky watched her sister Paris Hilton close the show dressed in a pink bridal dress. Nicky was dressed in a two piece opposite her sister’s bright ensemble, the glimmering set consisting of a black blazer with the word “Versace” bedazzled along the outerwear. Underneath the sparkling jacket, Hilton wore a stark black corseted top with a mock neckline and a structured waist. The skirt, like the blazer, was also bedazzled with the Italian designer brand’s name, the crystalized monogram pattern allowing...
Zendaya Suits Up in Sheer Logo Catsuit, Blazer and Pumps with Law Roach for Valentino’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show
Zendaya embodied logomania for Valentino’s Spring 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. While arriving at the show on Sunday afternoon, Zendaya posed with her longtime stylist Law Roach. For the occasion, the “Spider Man” star wore a sheer catsuit covered in crystal “V” logos. Giving her ensemble a burst of slick glamour was an oversized black blazer, covered in the same V-shaped logos — a Valentino signature under Pierpaolo Piccioli — in embroidered sequins, complete with a matching set of micro-length shorts. Finishing her ensemble was a set of sparkling black chandelier earrings, featuring dark crystal fringe hanging from Swarovski-encrusted Rockstud post studs. Roach also dressed in all-black, pairing a 3D flower-accented coat with a leather Rockstud clutch.
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week
Lori and Marjorie Harvey are still killing the fashion game at Paris Fashion Week and just gave us fashion envy with their latest looks.
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Franca Fendi, inheritor of Italian fashion house, dies aged 87
Franca Fendi, one of the five sisters who inherited a small Roman leather goods workshop and together transformed it into a luxury fashion house, has died in Rome on Monday. She was 87. Born in 1935, she participated from a young age in the management of the company that from...
Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book
Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
hypebeast.com
Acne Studios SS23 Was a Romantically Pink Affair
Jonny Johansson‘s Swedish stalwart house, Acne Studios, has celebrated its 10th anniversary of showing in Paris as part of Paris Fashion Week this season. It’s a brand that needs no introduction; known for flowy cuts, loose fabrics, and a Scandinavian way of life typically wrapped up in its own ease and formality. Acne Studios takes this nuanced understanding and then subverts it, as suits are draped and fold across the body naturally often in soft neutral or pastel hues, and outerwear takes things to the next level with faux furs and dramatic silhouettes. Recently, the brand has upped the ante in terms of its star-quality dazzle, with a Fall/Winter 2022 menswear drop consisting of disco fever highlights throughout.
Hypebae
Paris Fashion Week SS23 Street Style Is Drippier Than the Weather
Paris Fashion Week is coming to a close and along with it, a jam-packed Spring/Summer 2023 season. The city of love delivered some of the most memorable fashion moments this month as Coperni presented an otherworldy experience, creating a one-of-a-kind dress from paint for model Bella Hadid. Elsewhere, Balenciaga turned runways on their head, displaying its garments in a mud pit, while Botter‘s models donned condom gloves as accessories.
Hypebae
Gabrielle Union’s Hybrid Spring Twists Serve as Major Protective Style Inspo for the Fall
We’re sure there’s a general consensus on the table that Gabrielle Union consistently serves. Be it fashion or beauty, Union is never one to disappoint or fall through on the hair and makeup inspiration and her recent update of hybrid Spring Twists speaks to just that. Union took...
Donatella Versace Takes a Bow in a Sleek Black Dress & Sky-High Platforms at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Donatella Versace walked out for the closing bow of her spring/summer 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week in a sophisticated black evening dress. After her models walked the runway for another successful show for the designer, she took to the runway herself for the closing farewell wearing an asymmetrical collar gown with one single long black sleeve. Donatella paired this look with a pair of black platform boots that hit well above her ankle almost blending into the dress. Of course, her look wouldn’t be complete without some gold Versace jewelry, as she donned a pair of statement earrings. Donatella’s look...
Hypebae
Storm Reid and Monica Star in Joe Freshgoods x New Balance Campaign
Storytelling is a central part of the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance partnership. Without fail, every installment has come with captivating visuals, from the Conversations Amongst Us campaign video to the Outside Clothes and Inside Voices drops. The aforementioned projects were made in partnership with a team of all Black New Balance creatives, marking a groundbreaking moment in the world of collaborations.
Hypebae
Megan Thee Stallion's "Kool-Aid" Red Hair Is on Brand for the Texas Hottie
One thing one must know about Megan Thee Stallion is that she knows how to work a new hair color or wig install. The musician’s latest vibrant “Kool-Aid” red color brings out those decadent fall vibes. The texas hottie took to her Instagram to show off her...
Remembering Fashion Editor Long Nguyen
Long Nguyen, until his recent death at 59, was known in industry circles as a co-founder of the edgy Flaunt Magazine, for his encyclopedic knowledge of fashion seasons and history, and for wearing at least one large, sparkling diamond stud on each earlobe. He styled the likes of basketball player...
Hypebae
Jordan Brand Announces Tonia Jones as Head of Women's
Nike‘s women’s business is growing — and the numbers prove it. The sector has tripled since 2020, as revealed in a 2022 fiscal year earnings call in June. Jordan Brand has announced a new name heading its women’s division, Tonia Jones, a Nike veteran with over 30 years at the company. JB president Craig Williams spoke on Jones’ appointment as global vice president and general manager of women’s to Footwear News.
Hypebae
GUESS Originals Teams up With Pushing for Pink for a Full Day Pop-up Festival
GUESS Originals joined forces with Pushing for Pink for a full-day pop-up festival in support of the organization’s Meals On Pink Wheels program. The program is set to offer three months of free weekly delivered meals to families who are affected by breast cancer. Held at Lot 5 in...
