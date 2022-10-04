Read full article on original website
China forex reserves fall to $3.029 trln in September
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange reserves fell in September, official data showed on Friday, as the dollar climbed against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – decreased to $3.029 trillion last month, compared with $3.055 trillion at the end of August.
Australia’s Magellan says $1 billion outflow due to client liquidity issue
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian fund manager Magellan Financial Group said a big client had redeemed about $1 billion in September to satisfy liquidity requirements as markets reeled late in the month, sending Magellan shares on a nosedive to a nearly nine-year low. Magellan reported A$3.2 billion ($2.1 billion) in...
Fed to deliver another big rate hike as job market fails to cool
(Reuters) – The Federal Reserve looks almost certain to deliver a fourth straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month after a closely watched report Friday showed its aggressive rate hikes so far this year have done little to cool the U.S. labor market. Pricing of futures tied to...
Betting on flexibility, China’s Nio will only rent cars in new EU markets
BERLIN (Reuters) – Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio will only lease its cars when it launches in four European markets this year, its CEO told Reuters on Friday, betting that flexibility will be a key selling point as drivers switch to the new technology. Users will be able to...
Rio Tinto sources Voltalia solar power for South Africa mine
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Rio Tinto’s South Africa unit will source solar power from a plant built by France’s Voltalia, the mining firm said on Thursday, the latest to seek alternative electricity supply as South Africa’s rolling power cuts hammer productivity. Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), Rio Tinto’s...
More heavy rains forecast for flood-weary Australia’s east
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s two most populous states are preparing for heavy rains over the weekend as authorities on Friday urged residents in flood-prone regions to avoid unnecessary travel. Starting late Friday, an intense weather system will bring widespread rain over eastern New South Wales (NSW) and northern...
French government favours raising taxes on private jets -minister
PARIS (Reuters) – The French government is in favour of raising taxes for private jets next year by aligning the taxation of aviation fuels with that of fuels used by cars, environment minister Christophe Bechu said on Saturday. “The government supports this amendment,” Bechu told franceinfo radio after some...
China says U.S. abusing trade measures with chip export controls
BEIJING (Reuters) – New U.S. export controls targeting Chinese chip manufacturers are an abuse of trade measures and designed to maintain the country’s “technological hegemony”, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Saturday. The U.S. government published a sweeping set of export controls on...
Conagra Brands beats quarterly sales estimates on higher prices
(Reuters) – Conagra Brands Inc beat quarterly sales estimates on Thursday as higher product prices offset waning demand for its snacks and ready-to-eat meals. Packaged food makers have been increasing prices for their products over the past year to shield profit margins from spiraling costs of freight, labor and ingredients such as wheat, corn and edible oils due to supply chain constraints.
Australia’s New South Wales braces for more floods with 64 warnings
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales was bracing on Saturday for more heavy rain and possible floods as the tally of weather warnings rose to 64 and authorities urged people to take extreme care and avoid travel. The rains are expected to hit...
Brazil’s Azul aims to increase flight routes by 30% in 2023, CEO says
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian airline Azul expects to expand its routes by 30% next year, with plans to add new slots at Sao Paulo’s Congonhas airport, one of the busiest in the country, Chief Executive Officer John Rodgerson said. In an interview on Thursday at the company’s...
India’s Nykaa and Dubai’s Apparel Group forge Gulf alliance
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian cosmetics and fashion retailer Nykaa and Dubai-based lifestyle and fashion conglomerate Apparel Group have struck an alliance to expand in the Gulf region, the companies said on Thursday. With the agreement, Nykaa hopes to grow in a region where it sees high demand for beauty products,...
Explainer-Why Russia stands to gain most from OPEC+ oil production cuts
LONDON (Reuters) – OPEC+ surprise deep oil production cuts agreed this week are set to benefit Russia most while tightening supply to the West already suffering from record energy prices. OPEC+ and the West traded blame on Wednesday after the group reduced supply by a steep 2 million barrels...
SK Hynix says it will seek out license for Chinese memory chip factory
(Reuters) – South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc on Friday said that it will seek out a license under new U.S. export control rules for equipment to keep operating its factories in China. American officials on Friday published a sweeping set of rules that restrict the export...
France not yet planning to ration petrol despite refinery strikes
PARIS (Reuters) -The French government will not ration petrol for drivers or restrict the use of service stations in response to supply problems linked to refinery strikes, Environment Minister Christophe Bechu said on Saturday. “We haven’t reached this point yet,” Bechu told franceinfo radio when asked if the government would...
Samsung Elec posts 1st qtly earnings drop in nearly 3 years on demand slump
SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd flagged a worse-than-expected 32% drop in quarterly operating earnings on Friday, as demand for electronic devices and the memory chips that power them shrank due to an economic downturn. The world’s largest memory-chip and smartphone maker estimated its profit fell to 10.8 trillion won...
Brazil real set for bumpy ride ahead of presidential vote runoff: Reuters poll
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Brazil’s real is set for a bumpy ride ahead of the country’s election runoff later this month, as political tensions simmer following a surprisingly good performance by President Jair Bolsonaro in the first round, a Reuters poll showed. The currency has rallied 4.2%...
Yellen calls for World Bank revamp to tackle global challenges
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday called for the World Bank Group and other multilateral development banks to revamp their business models to shift from country-specific financing to addressing global needs such as climate change and the harnessing of more private capital. In prepared remarks...
Canada authorises Pfizer’s Omicron retooled booster
(Reuters) -Canada on Friday authorised updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE that target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, according to the government’s website. The booster shot, which has been authorised for people 12 years and older, is the second to get clearance...
Canada’s Trudeau under pressure from Conservative rival to back new LNG
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s new Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is putting pressure on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to back new liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects as European countries reach out in a bid to plug energy shortfalls. In August, Trudeau said “there has never been...
