WTAP
One person killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck on Emerson Avenue
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, officials are investigating a fatal wreck between one vehicle and a pedestrian with a bike on the side of the road. Officials say the crash happened at around 5:00 a.m. on the 11-thousand block of Emerson Avenue. The driver...
Man found dead after doing construction on homemade tree stand
EDITOR’S NOTE: The WVDNR tells 13 News that there was not a second person working with the man from the tree stand. UPDATE (9:25 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7): The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources tells 13 News that the man who died was doing construction on a homemade tree stand on his property. […]
WTAP
UPDATE: Wood County authorities searching for man after pursuit
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: Sheriff Rick Woodyard says officials are standing down their search at this time. He says the helicopter searching the area will return to its base. He says that many of the officers and K9s will be standing down at this time. He says people should...
WHIZ
Glouster Man Killed in Accident
A Glouster man was killed Wednesday in a one vehicle crash in Perry County. It took place just before 3:30pm on State Route 155 in Monroe Township. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old James Martin was travelling eastbound on State Route 155 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a downed tree and brush pile.
WTAP
UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four suspects were arrested and charged on drug charges on October 7 following a pursuit with police throughout Wood County. According to a news release from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, a Vienna police officer performed a traffic stop around 12:00 p.m. on a 2020 Honda Civic on Grand Central Avenue near the Grand Central Mall.
Update: One lane of I-77 open after rollover crash
UPDATE:– One lane is now open. Chuck Hitt with the Ripley Volunteer Fire Department tells 13 News the driver sustained minor injuries. JACKSON COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Dispatchers say I-77 South is expected to be closed for hours in Jackson County, West Virginia. Jackson County dispatchers tell us a tractor-trailer rollover has closed I-77 south […]
Missing mom sought in Athens County
The Athens County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.
WTAP
Wreck on Buchanan Road
WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - A car crash occurred on Buchanan Road in Washington County Thursday morning... The crash occurred around 9 am on Buchanan Road near the intersection of Buchanan Road and State Route 339. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. One vehicle was left of center when it...
WTAP
UPDATE: Man in critical condition after Thursday night shooting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - NEW INFORMATION: Parkersburg Police are releasing new information about a shooting Thursday night that left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened shortly after 9:00 p.m. on the 800 block of Virginia avenue. Lieutenant Mike Stalnaker says when officers arrived on the scene, they found...
WTAP
Shooting on Virginia Avenue sends one person to the hospital
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after being shot on Virginia Avenue. The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. October 6. We are working on finding out if it was a man or a woman who...
Woman sought in connection to Kanawha County camper fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A camper has been destroyed after a fire in Kanawha County this afternoon and authorities are searching for a woman in connection to the blaze. According to the Nitro Fire Department, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. this afternoon, Thursday, Oct. 6 in the 8600 block of Fox Trot […]
WSAZ
UPDATE | Interstate reopens following vehicle fire
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Metro 911 dispatchers say both WB lanes on I-64 in Cross Lanes have reopened following a vehicle. You may still be dealing with backups in the area as traffic picks back up again. ORIGINAL STORY: 10/06/2022 @ 5:40 A.M. CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Police investigating Virginia Avenue shooting
PARKERSBURG – Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left a Parkersburg man in critical condition. Parkersburg Police responded at 9:13 p.m. Thursday to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Virginia Avenue, Lt. Mike Stalnaker said. They found a 30-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark, where he is in critical condition, Stalnaker said.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Four facing charges after pursuit through Vienna, Williamstown
VIENNA — Four people were charged Friday after a pursuit from Vienna to Williamstown, the Vienna Police Department said. The incident started shortly before noon when police officers from Vienna made a traffic stop on Grand Central Avenue on a 2020 Honda Civic involved in an investigation by the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, a release from Police Chief Michael Pifer said. The investigation involved the distribution of suspected fentanyl, the release said.
Ohio woman killed in house fire and explosion
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Guernsey County woman was killed in an explosion and house fire Tuesday night, say reports. The Antrim Fire Department responded to an incident on Glenview Road in eastern Guernsey County and found a home demolished and on fire. The home was a mobile home or double-wide. Bystanders told first […]
WHIZ
MCSO most wanted
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1. Shane A Wolfe. DOB: 02/13/1981. Last Known Address: 1340...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Athens County man receives prison sentence
ATHENS — A Chauncey man was sentenced eight to 12 years in prison Tuesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to arson, burglary and vandalism. Raymond Brooks, 42, also was ordered by Judge Patrick Lang to pay more than $17,000 in restitution, according to a release from the Prosecutor’s Office.
WSAZ
Woman’s body discovered during well-being check by police
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During a well-being check Tuesday, the Charleston Police Department discovered a body. Officers report when they arrived at the home in the 1300 block of Adele Street, they could see a body lying on the living room floor through a window. According to Charleston Police, officers...
woay.com
Multiple overdoses reported at South Central Regional Jail
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Members of the West Virginia State Police South Charleston Department responded to the South Central Regional Jail for multiple reported overdoses. Medics administered Narcan to four inmates and transported them to Charleston Area Medical Center for further treatment. Emergency services took additional inmates to another unit for observation.
thepostathens.com
OUPD reports destruction of property, animal found in road
The Ohio University Police Department reported destruction of property at Porter Hall. According to the report, a large landscaping boulder was displaced. OUPD reported that an individual was struck by a golf ball at Ohio University’s golf and tennis center. ‘My Bike is Gone’. OUPD reported a bike was...
