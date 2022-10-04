ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Analyst Reveals His Prediction For Alabama vs. Texas A&M

It could get ugly when Texas A&M and Alabama meet in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. At least that's what CBS' Barrett Sallee thinks. Appearing as a guest on Tuesday's edition of "The Matt McClearin Show," Sallee boldly predicted that this weekends matchup between the Aggies and Crimson Tide could be the most lopsided in the series' history.
247Sports

Attention On Alabama Vs. Texas A&M

As usual in football season, most of the attention in this state will be on the Alabama and Auburn football games Saturday. This week Auburn is at Georgia, a renewal of what is the oldest and most-played college football rivalry in the South. The Tigers and Bulldogs have met 126 times (Georgia with a 62-56-8 record).
247Sports

How to Watch: Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State channel, stream, game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks are on the road this weekend as they take on the No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs inside Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville (Miss.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs and the 16th game in Starkville. Arkansas owns an 18-13-1 lead in the all-time series, including an 8-7 record in road games. The Razorbacks have won each of their two meetings with the Bulldogs under head coach Sam Pittman.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn Morning Rush: Volleyball drops match to LSU, Gymnast among top NIL earners

Good morning, Tiger fans. It is time to dig into the latest news surrounding Auburn athletics. Today’s rush is dominated heavily by Women’s sports. We begin by recapping Auburn Volleyball’s tough five-set loss to LSU Wednesday, which ends their perfect season. We also preview Auburn Soccer’s road trip to Kentucky on Thursday night, as they look to earn their first SEC win.
