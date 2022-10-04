Read full article on original website
Tennessee-LSU head-to-head game predictions
No. 8 (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6. Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the SEC matchup. Against LSU, the Vols will wear its Nike Smokey Grey uniforms for the first time since 2017.
SEC Shorts Pokes Fun at Georgia After Recent Struggles
The SEC Shorts crew pokes fun at Georgia after their recent struggle win against Missouri prior to their matchup against Auburn.
Auburn has risen up the ESPN FPI rankings after the loss to LSU
Auburn has leaped forward in the ESPN FPI rankings despite the loss.
SEC Analyst Reveals His Prediction For Alabama vs. Texas A&M
It could get ugly when Texas A&M and Alabama meet in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. At least that's what CBS' Barrett Sallee thinks. Appearing as a guest on Tuesday's edition of "The Matt McClearin Show," Sallee boldly predicted that this weekends matchup between the Aggies and Crimson Tide could be the most lopsided in the series' history.
Attention On Alabama Vs. Texas A&M
As usual in football season, most of the attention in this state will be on the Alabama and Auburn football games Saturday. This week Auburn is at Georgia, a renewal of what is the oldest and most-played college football rivalry in the South. The Tigers and Bulldogs have met 126 times (Georgia with a 62-56-8 record).
Georgia football: How to watch, radio, streaming info for UGA vs Auburn
ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to take the field on Saturday to face Auburn in the third conference game of the year. Here's the rundown on what to expect in the conference matchup. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 8.
How to Watch: Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks are on the road this weekend as they take on the No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs inside Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville (Miss.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs and the 16th game in Starkville. Arkansas owns an 18-13-1 lead in the all-time series, including an 8-7 record in road games. The Razorbacks have won each of their two meetings with the Bulldogs under head coach Sam Pittman.
FOX Sports
SEC Week 6 Preview: Texas A&M vs. Alabama and Tennessee vs. LSU | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt previewed the SEC matchups for week 6. He discussed the Texas A&M Aggies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers vs. LSU Tigers.
Auburn Morning Rush: Volleyball drops match to LSU, Gymnast among top NIL earners
Good morning, Tiger fans. It is time to dig into the latest news surrounding Auburn athletics. Today’s rush is dominated heavily by Women’s sports. We begin by recapping Auburn Volleyball’s tough five-set loss to LSU Wednesday, which ends their perfect season. We also preview Auburn Soccer’s road trip to Kentucky on Thursday night, as they look to earn their first SEC win.
