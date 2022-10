COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies and LSU Tigers played to a 2-2 draw in Thursday night’s SEC soccer match on Ellis Field. The Aggies built a 2-0 lead in the first 15 minutes of action behind goals by Maile Hayes and Sydney Becerra, but the Tigers slowly clawed their way back into the match with goals in the 26th and 47th minute.

