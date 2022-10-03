FRAMINGHAM – Boston Heart Diagnostics is pleased to announce the availability of LipoMap™. This panel of 33 lipid, lipoprotein, and apolipoprotein tests is performed via high-resolution 600 MHz nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and is one of the most comprehensive assessments of lipid metabolism commercially available. Under-treated lipid abnormalities contribute to ongoing artery damage, a very common cause of premature cardiovascular disease (CVD) and sudden death. LipoMap™ supports healthcare providers to reduce risk and improve outcomes for patients by identifying hidden anomalies. Despite continued efforts, CVD remains the leading cause of death within the United States and throughout the world. This innovative tool from Boston Heart supports clinicians’ ongoing mission to reduce this disease.

