Read full article on original website
Related
Framingham Police: Senior Citizen Deceived Out of $16,000 in Bail Scam
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham resident was robbed of $16,000 in a bail money scam, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. A man described as a Hispanic male, thin build, and about 5-feet, 6-inches tall went to a Westgate Road residence to pick up the money, said Lt. Mickens.
Framingham Police: 2 Vehicles Broken Into Near Courthouse
FRAMINGHAM – Two motor vehicles were broken into in the neighborhood of the Framingham courthouse, according to police. Vehicles were reported broken into at 20 and 46 Gorman Road yesterday, October 5, after 4:30 p.m. Both vehicles were left unlocked, said the police spokesperson. In one vehicle cash and...
Framingham Police: Littering Leads To Arrest
FRAMINGHAM – After pulling over the driver of a vehicle for littering, police arrested the driver for operating a motor vehicle without a license. At 11:34 a.m. on Monday, Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Adilson DeOliveira, 41, of 9 Weld Street in Framingham. “Operator stopped for littering,”...
Framingham Police: Well-Being Check at McDonald’s Leads To Arrest For Drunk Driving
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to the McDonald’s parking lot on Route 30 to conduct a well-being check on a man in a vehicle. The man was “asleep at the wheel. Once awakened he drove off and refused to stop for officers,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham Police: Teen Tried To Break Into Home
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a teen, 19, on multiple charges after he was observed trying to break into a home, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Victor Pereira, 19, with an unknown address at 17 Hilton Street in Framingham. Hilton Street...
Police: $4,500 Charged On Credit Card Stolen From Car
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police said thieves stolen cash and a credit card from a vehicle parked at Lifetime Athletic over the weekend. The theft was reported at 12:11 p.m. at 490 Old Connecticut Path on September 30. “There was no damage to the vehicle,” said the Police spokesperson.
Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
Framingham Police Want To Reunite This Dog With Owner
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police want to reunite this dog, found today, October 6, with its owner. “He was found at Keefe Tech today. He is safe with Animal Control. Please call 508-532-5870 if this is your dog,” posted Police on Twitter. “He has a microchip but no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Framingham Police Investigating Vandalism on 3 Fences
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating vandalism on three properties. Three fences were spraypainted – two on Kittredge road and one on Stonybrook Road. All were reported on October 2 to police. On Stonybrook, a fence was sprayed with black spray painted, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
Framingham Police Investigating Theft of Mountain Bike
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a mountain bike from Union Avenue over the weekend. The theft was reported at 8:20 p.m. on October 2 at 126 Union Avenue. A ‘silver/black Mongoose mountain bike was stolen,” said the Police spokesperson. The value was $300.
Framingham Police Identify Suspect In Lake Waushakum Vehicle Burglaries
FRAMINGHAM — Framingham Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with three motor vehicle breaking & enterings in the Lake Waushakum neighborhood, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. On September 29, a vehicle was reported broken into at 37 Nipmuc Road and two more vehicles on Whitney...
Framingham Police: Car Strikes Stone Wall
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a crash on Fay Road Friday morning, September 30 at 6:52 a.m. A vehicle struck a stone wall at 100 Fay Road. No one was injured, but there was damage to the stone wall, said the police spokesperson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: 1 Injured in Downtown Framingham Fight
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a fight in downtown Framingham on Friday night, September 30. Police responded to intersection of Route 135 & 126 at 11:16 p.m. for a report of a fight. “Three individuals that are known to each other,” were involved, said Framingham Police spokesperson...
City of Framingham Advertising For 2 Attorneys & Paralegal For New In-House Legal Department
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham has opted to go with an in-house legal team this fiscal year, as opposed to hiring outside counsel, after the retirement of Chris Petrini. In August, Mayor Charlie Sisitsky hired City of Malden attorney Kathryn Fallon as the head of Framingham’s new in-house...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in Grant Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a crash on Grant Street October 2 at 1:35 a.m. The crash happened at the corner of Grant and Clark streets. A “vehicle struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One individual was transported to MetroWest Medical Center...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash Wednesday Night
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a 2-car crash at the intersection of Concord Street and Prindiville Avenue last night, October 5. The crash happened at 8:10 p.m. “One person was injured and transported to Beth Israel” hospital in Boston, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The...
Framingham-Based Boston Heart Diagnostics Launches LipoMap
FRAMINGHAM – Boston Heart Diagnostics is pleased to announce the availability of LipoMap™. This panel of 33 lipid, lipoprotein, and apolipoprotein tests is performed via high-resolution 600 MHz nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and is one of the most comprehensive assessments of lipid metabolism commercially available. Under-treated lipid abnormalities contribute to ongoing artery damage, a very common cause of premature cardiovascular disease (CVD) and sudden death. LipoMap™ supports healthcare providers to reduce risk and improve outcomes for patients by identifying hidden anomalies. Despite continued efforts, CVD remains the leading cause of death within the United States and throughout the world. This innovative tool from Boston Heart supports clinicians’ ongoing mission to reduce this disease.
Daniel’s Table Co-Founder Attends Conference on Hunger at White House
FRAMINGHAM – David Blais is bothered by the fact that in the last 10 years he has not been able to complete the task he set out to do, when coming to Framingham. When David & Alicia Blais came to Framingham and launched Daniel’s Table, they wanted to end food insecurity – hunger.
Murder and Mayhem in Metrowest Boston Focus of Friday’s Brown Bag Lecture at Framingham Library
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library’s Brown Bag Learning Series continueson Friday, October 7 with a “historical look beyond the outward beauty of our New England towns into a chilling past.”. Co-authors Kevin A. Swope and James L. Parr will present stories from their book, Murder and...
Southborough Police Save Stuck Owl
SOUTHBOROUGH – Southborough police officers made a save in net during at the soccer fields. Officers Keith Nichols and Jake Woodford scored a nice save at the Trottier middle school soccer fields, said Southborough Police on social media. “They assisted this beautiful Owl with a his soccer net entanglement,...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0