Blennerhassett contrived to exist till the year 1831, when he ended his sad career, dying in the arms of his wife in the 66th year of his age [1765-1831]. For eleven long years Mrs. Blennerhassett struggled hard with both hands and head to support her family, till, age creeping upon her, she resolved to visit New York and attempt to get some compensation for her property destroyed by the United States troops. She arrived in that city in 1842 with an invalid son. Most of the actors in that drama, the recollections of which she wished to revive, had passed away, and the scenes in which it had been acted had long ago been stripped by civilization of the charms that had endeared them to her youth.

