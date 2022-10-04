ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folly Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - OCRM - Cooper Estates LP

PUBLIC NOTICE Cooper Estates LP will apply to SCDHEC-OCRM for a permit to authorize the replacement and extension of an existing community boat ramp (proposed 14'x122') and the addition of an 8'x40' floating dock section to an existing 8'x30' floating dock. The site is located at the terminus of Cottingham Drive on Shem Creek in the Town of Mount Pleasant, Charleston County, South Carolina. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management; attention: Project Manager, 1362 McMillan Avenue; Suite 400; Charleston, South Carolina 29405 until October 24, 2022. AD# 2026970.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: Charleston must reconstruct Calhoun monument

The Charleston monument to Vice President John C. Calhoun was the result of a decades-long effort by a group of Charleston women known as the Ladies Calhoun Monument Association. The statue was the creation of famous American sculptor John Massey Rhind. The ladies gave the monument to the city to...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Commentary: Mount Pleasant voters should vote yes on parks and other amenities

Mount Pleasant is blessed with beautiful oaks, many of them more than 100 years old. They exist because those who were here long ago had the foresight to plant these trees for future generations to enjoy. Now, the town council is providing a clear vision for much-needed expansion and repairs for Mount Pleasant’s recreation and green space. But the final decision is in the hands of our citizens.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Revitalization around the Lowcountry

By definition, revitalization is the act of granting something new life and vitality. Think of it as the method of breathing new life into something and making it fresh and new. Revitalization doesn’t necessarily mean that something becomes “modern”, per se, but instead is restored, taken care of, and updated....
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
City
Folly Beach, SC
City
Lexington, SC
State
South Carolina State
Folly Beach, SC
Government
The Post and Courier

Magnolia developer to donate land near Charleston Rifle Club to city for affordable housing

The owner of the undeveloped Magnolia tract on Charleston's upper peninsula plans to give several small parcels to the city for the development of affordable housing. Houston-based Highland Resources is donating 1.1 acres on Heriot Street between Rutledge Avenue and Petty Street near Interstate 26. The property is across the street from the entrance to the private-membership Charleston Rifle Club.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - Auction - October 24, 2022

All Safe Storage - Central Ave located at 923 Central Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483 will hold an online public sale to enforce a lien imposed on said property, as described below, pursuant to the South Carolina Self-Service Storage Facility Act, South Carolina Code 39-20-10 to 39-20-50. The auction will be held on website www.storage auctions.com (http://www.storage auctions.com) and will end at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 24, 2022 Management reserves the right to withdraw any unit from sale. Registered or motor vehicles are sold "As Is / Parts Only," no titles or registration. Tenant Name Unit # Stored Items Mattie Mae Clark 1062 HHG, Furn Bxs James Youmans 3028 Furn, hhg, boxes AD# 2026168.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Power Point#City Hall#Center Street#Politics Courts#Politics State#Dune Management Area#East Ashley Ave
The Post and Courier

Lowcountry Arts and Events

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held both in online and in-person formats. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/calendar. Today. 200 Years of Charleston Fine Dining: A Culinary History Tour with Robert Moss. What: Robert F. Moss, the Restaurant Critic...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston’s Northern Neighbor

Just a short drive up Meeting Street from downtown sits the city of North Charleston, resting perfectly between the Ashley and Cooper Rivers with the prominent I-26 and I-526 highways running directly through the city. The area came up with the downtown area back in the late 1600s, providing the necessary land and agriculture landscape for the many plantations that cultivated rice and indigo in the 18th and 19th centuries.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Tour de Plantersville returns Oct. 29 to Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN — Area bicyclists will take to the road Oct. 29 when the 4th Annual Tour de Plantersville returns to Georgetown County. The Tour runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and begins at Plantersville Elementary School, 1668 Exodus Drive, in Georgetown. Presented by South Carolina’s Hammock Coast, the...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Human bones discovered in Wando River, authorities say

MONCKS CORNER — Authorities discovered human bones in the Wando River near what appeared to be a rotting coffin. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office assisted the county coroner Oct. 7 in recovering several bones in the water, which were exposed during low tide, according to a press release from the Berkeley County Coroner's Office.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Post and Courier

Former Mount Pleasant Sticky Fingers restaurant site sells for $3.8M

A high-profile Mount Pleasant restaurant building where a taco eatery plans to open is now under new ownership. Laura Reuss, president of Asheville, N.C.-based White Duck Taco Shop, paid just over $3.8 million on Oct. 4 for the 5,800-square-foot building at 341 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., where Sticky Fingers Ribhouse operated for years.
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Post and Courier

Charleston Wine + Food releases 2023 festival schedule ahead of ticket launch

It’s hard to believe we are just five months out from the 17th installment of the Charleston Wine + Food Festival, set to take place March 1-5. As we approach the Oct. 20 festival ticket release, The Post and Courier got the inside scoop on the slate of 100-plus events that will take over the Lowcountry in the spring.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston-area industrial development catching up to rural Winding Woods

A long-planned industrial park in rural Dorchester County is starting to gain traction as the Charleston region's warehouse boom continues its move inland. Illinois-based developer Janko Group is building a pair of warehouses in the Winding Woods Commerce Park on U.S. 78 near the intersection of Interstates 26 and 95 in St. George.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston restaurant to mark 50 years after growing to 7 locations with another on way

In June 1972, then-27-year-old Rod Lapin opened a small frozen-treat store called Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream Shop in Charleston's South Windermere Shopping Center. As the steamy summer succumbed to fall's cooler temperatures, he noticed ice cream wasn't as popular, so he added hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, soups and other items to the menu. The name of the business grew as well to reflect the expanded menu.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston ministry, Citadel alumni to honor school's first Black grad with new kitchen

What does a kitchen have to do with The Citadel's first African American graduate?. The Rev. Dallas H. Wilson Jr., an Anglican priest who's conducted ministry on Charleston's East Side for decades, says there's an important connection. It has to do with how the new kitchen at Wilson's downtown Charleston church will benefit minority children who come from the same city where Charles Foster, the first African American to graduate from The Citadel, lived and studied.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy