FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie Issues Updates on Hurricane Ian Response and Recovery with State Agency Leaders

Lighthouse Central Florida Welcomes Noreen Levitt as VP Of Mission Advancement
Lighthouse Central Florida, a nonprofit that provides vision rehabilitation services to Central Floridians living with vision impairment or blindness, recently welcomed Noreen Levitt as the organization’s new Vice President of Mission Advancement. In her new role, Levitt will develop Lighthouse Central Florida’s philanthropic efforts and oversee its Fund Development...
Rehmann Announces Business Combination with Vestal & Wiler
Orlando-based firm will assume Rehmann brand, expanding services to clients. Rehmann, a fully integrated professional advisory firm, continues its expansion into the Florida market with the announcement of a business combination with Orlando-based Vestal & Wiler, one of the most comprehensive CPA firms in Central Florida. The partnership will unify two firms with a deep understanding of the particular needs of middle-market clientele.
Flood Water Safety
The Florida Department of Health in Orange County reminds residents to avoid flood waters that can be contaminated with bacteria and viruses, and other dangers!. Avoid skin contact with flood waters especially if you have open cuts and wounds. Do not wade through standing water. Wash your hands after contact...
