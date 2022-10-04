FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie Issues Updates on Hurricane Ian Response and Recovery with State Agency Leaders

Orlando-based firm will assume Rehmann brand, expanding services to clients. Rehmann, a fully integrated professional advisory firm, continues its expansion into the Florida market with the announcement of a business combination with Orlando-based Vestal & Wiler, one of the most comprehensive CPA firms in Central Florida. The partnership will unify two firms with a deep understanding of the particular needs of middle-market clientele.

