Greenfield Township, PA

Werner shines at District 2 golf tournament

By Tom Robinson For Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06EFB4_0iKvpxSU00
Nick Werner, left, poses with Wyoming Seminary head coach Matt Occhiato after Werner won the District 2 Class 2A boys championship at the district golf tournament on Monday.

GREENFIELD TWP. – District 2’s most talented golfers have often destroyed par throughout the regular season.

The postseason, however, can bring out weather conditions that do more to alter scores than any championship pressure might.

Wyoming Seminary’s Nick Werner was the only player to break par on a cool and windy Monday when four titlists were determined in the District 2 Individual Golf Championships at Elkview Country Club.

Werner strung together three straight birdies from 11 through 13 on the way to a 2-under-par, 70 to win the Class 2A boys title.

The 2021 state medalist was happy to stay at even par until his opportunity to string birdies together came on the back nine.

“Early in the round, the main thing that I was doing well was keeping the ball in play,” Werner said. “Those starting six or seven holes are really tough to do that.

“I was glad to keep the ball in play and hit some good second shots, too.”

Werner was the only Wyoming Valley Conference champion on a day when the Lackawanna League’s Kevin Wortmann from Wallenpaupack, Gwen Powell from North Pocono and Miranda Karoscik from Scranton Prep won the other gold medals.

After making the turn at even-par, Werner’s five-birdie, three-bogey round picked up steam at the 334-yard 11th hole.

“At that point, I was in a groove there,” Werner said. “I felt pretty good. Everything I was doing felt consistent.”

Werner drove into a green-side bunker and got up and down for birdie by hitting his sand shot to 10 feet. He followed by putting a 6-iron to three feet on the par-3, 12th. A 60-degree wedge approach shot left Werner with another 10-footer, getting him to 3-under and making him the clear leader on a day when defending Class 2A champion Michael Lugiano from Lake-Lehman was the only player out of 95 to finish at par.

“Those putts were just dropping,” said Werner, whose only disappointment in his own play in that stretch came from not putting his bunker shot even closer. “My stroke felt pure and everything seemed to click those few holes.”

A bogey at 16 was the only blemish over the final five holes as Werner protected his lead.

Werner shot his second straight district round of 70 after finishing second to Lugiano last year at Fox Hill Country Club.

“My playing competitors were phenomenal,” Werner said. “They’ve always been phenomenal. It’s been great playing against them and it’s great to be in a field with them.

“Coming into today, I was just focusing on my game because I knew my competitors were going to be good as usual.

“I worked on my game, tried to stay focused on what I was doing and it ended up working out in the end.”

At the beginning of September RACE Team (Rediscovering Ancestry Through Culture and Education) director Constance E. Wynn met with Kathleen Smith who is the Regent of the Shawnee Fort Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
As members of Scranton Tomorrow's Mural Arts Committee and their partners prepare to unveil the latest in a series of public art works in downtown Scranton, two upcoming events will showcase the message behind Matthew Willey's "The Good of the Hive" mural: A master class and lecture with the artist on Oct. 14 and a mural dedication at First Friday on Nov. 4.
Luzerne County Council members expect county Manager Randy Robertson to recommend a real estate tax hike in the proposed 2023 budget he presents to council Tuesday. "I do believe there will be a proposed tax increase built into the budget that...
This past week's Forty Fort Borough Council meeting saw the swearing in of two new police officers, both Lackawanna College Police Academy grads and veterans of the U.S. military, to the borough's force. In a "Mayor's Memo" posted to...
To increase efficiency and client choice, Luzerne County's Mental Health and Developmental Services Department plans to stop providing in-house case management for those with intellectual disabilities, the county announced Wednesday. County agency Administrator Tara Fox stressed the approximately 2,100 clients...
