Lower Mississippi Closed in Two Places Due to Low Water and Groundings
Amidst an ongoing drought, the U.S. Coast Guard has temporarily closed the Mississippi River near Stack Island, Mississippi and Memphis, Tennessee because of dangerously low water. As of Wednesday, well over 100 towboats and barge tows were awaiting further dvelopments at both location, according to the agency. "The USCG is...
In Qingdao, Local Fishermen Set Up Their Own Conservation Patrol
The township of Langye, near Qingdao, lies beside a species rich part of the Yellow Sea. This area is home to the Japanese seahorse and other rare and protected animals like the narrow-ridged finless porpoise. The Japanese seahorse is a small yellow-brown creature that can easily go unnoticed in a...
West Coast Governors Sign Climate Pledge Covering Ports and Shipping
California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, and British Columbia Premier John Hogan have agreed to cooperate to promote zero-carbon shipping and to decarbonize port operations. The West Coast region has some of the most accelerated decarbonization initiatives in North America for shoreside industries, and the cooperative pledge recognizes the parallel effort to reduce emissions from the region's seaports.
Two Russians Cross the Bering Sea in a Boat to Escape the Draft
The U.S. Coast Guard is used to intercepting maritime migration in the Straits of Florida and Southern California, but this week it received an exceptional and unusual illegal-arrival tipoff from the middle of the Bering Sea. Two Russian nationals had managed to make it to St. Lawrence Island from the ultra-remote Chukchi Peninsula, Russia's northeasternmost district.
Report: U.S. Navy's Freedom-Class LCS Can Run, But at Lower Speed
The U.S. Navy has a way to use its fast Freedom-class littoral combat ships even without fixing a faulty gearbox, the service said this week - but it would need to accept a reduction in the extra-high top speed that characterized the class. The Freedom-class LCS USS Sioux City has...
