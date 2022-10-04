ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Reflections Aesthetic & IV Bar opens Johnson City location

Reflections Aesthetic & IV Bar, a medical day spa located in Unicoi, opened its new Johnson City office at 101 Medtech Pkwy., Suite 406 on Wednesday. The grand opening celebration was held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and several specialty deals on spa services were offered.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Pizza Hut celebrates opening of new Johnson City location

Tasty Restaurant Group is celebrating the establishment of their 400th restaurant with the opening of a new Pizza Hut at 827 W. Walnut St. in Johnson City. The new location will be giving away 50 FREE medium cheese or pepperoni-topping pizzas to the first 50 vehicles that line up in the Hut Lane drive thru pickup window on Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 11 a.m., according to a press release.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City, TN
Government
City
Roan Mountain, TN
City
Elizabethton, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City Press

Science Hill boys, D-B girls post fourth-place finishes at state tournament

SEVIERVILLE — The Science Hill boys team and the Dobyns-Bennett girls posted fourth-place finishes at the TSSAA Class AA golf championships at Sevierville Golf Club. Collierville shot even par on day two to overtake Page and post a 583-587 win for the boys title. Science Hill was 27 strokes behind the champions with a two-day total of 612. Jackson Herrington from Dickson County shot a 6-under 138 to win by four strokes over Tyler Williamson from Greenbrier.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport archives to hold open house next week

The Kingsport Archives will host an open house from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 13 to showcase their new and expanded location. “We’ve been working for more than a year in getting our new archives moved, furnished and ready for the public, so we’re excited to show it off,” said Archivist Brianne Wright. “We think the public will be overjoyed with our new space and its features.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Wolves set to face Crockett in non-region matchup

The West Ridge football team will look to nab a third straight victory when it meets non-region foe David Crockett on Friday at 7 p.m. in Blountville. The Wolves (3-3) won last year’s matchup in Jonesborough in dominant fashion 24-6. This year, it’s going to be a totally different story.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Person
Larry O'brien
Johnson City Press

Southwest Virginia Bowl between UVA Wise, E&H has NET flavor

EMORY — It may be billed as the Southwest Virginia Bowl, but Saturday’s South Atlantic Conference football game between Virginia-Wise and Emory & Henry has a big Northeast Tennessee flavor. The Southwest Virginia rivals separated by less than 60 miles kick off at 1 p.m. at E&H’s Fred...
EMORY, VA
Johnson City Press

Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter reaches capacity

The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter has reached capacity with 426 animals in its care. The shelter currently has over 130 cats/kittens and 63 dogs available for adoption as of Oct. 7, with more coming available soon. Several of the available animals have been at the shelter for months and are patiently awaiting their forever homes.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Tennessee High sweeps Sullivan East for District 1-AA volleyball title

ERWIN — With revenge on its mind, Tennessee High wasted no time in winning the District 1-AA volleyball championship over Sullivan East at Unicoi County High School. The top-seeded Lady Vikings rolled to a 3-0 (25-19, 27-25, 25-17) victory. It was the same week that coach Mary Johnson passed Peggy Dempsey as Tennessee High’s all-time win leader. Dempsey was in attendance for Thursday’s match, which Johnson certainly appreciated.
BLUFF CITY, TN
#Comet
Johnson City Press

Christmas gets bigger in Kingsport

Christmas has gotten bigger this year in Kingsport. The Downtown Kingsport Association announced Thursday the expansion of a new holiday event, Christmas in Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Unicoi County Apple Festival sees successful first day

Artisans, crafters and shoppers alike all packed into downtown Erwin for the 45th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival’s kickoff on Friday. The festival brings over 350 vendors and over 100,000 visitors from across the region to Erwin.
ERWIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport to start bulk leaf collection next week

The City of Kingsport will begin its annual bulk leaf collection beginning Monday, Oct. 10, according to a press release. In order to make the collection process as efficient as possible, residents are being asked to:
KINGSPORT, TN
News Break
Politics
Johnson City Press

Unaka's win over Claiborne creates some buzz

Friday’s win for Unaka may not have caught the attention of many football fans in Northeast Tennessee, but it was significant on two fronts. First, the Class 1A Rangers easily handled a Class 3A team that had been competitive this season. Second, Unaka kept in place its hope to post back-to-back winning seasons for only the fourth time in school history.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Not a groundbreaking but a celebration: State, Lee County officials commemorate progress on Giles Hollow water project

ROSE HILL – Lee County officials joined state legislative and regional planning figures Friday to celebrate progress on the Giles Hollow water line project. Lee County Public Service Authority Executive Director Tracy Puckett and county Board of Supervisors District 1 member Robert Smith joined County Administrator Dane Poe, Virginia House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Tyler Lester, assistant to 40th District state Sen. Todd Pillion, for the ceremony at Maranatha Baptist Church.
LEE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Lady Indians third, SH boys fourth in state golf

Dobyns-Bennett’s girls stand in third place after the first day of the state golf tournament in Sevierville while Science Hill’s boys are in fourth. The Lady Indians were led by Aliezah Robinson, whose 3-over-par 73 was good enough for a sixth-place tie in the individual standings in the event at the Sevierville Golf Club on Thursday.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

