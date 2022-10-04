Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson City Press
Reflections Aesthetic & IV Bar opens Johnson City location
Reflections Aesthetic & IV Bar, a medical day spa located in Unicoi, opened its new Johnson City office at 101 Medtech Pkwy., Suite 406 on Wednesday. The grand opening celebration was held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and several specialty deals on spa services were offered.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Press launches local news fund for special 'Growing Pains' project
Johnson City is the fastest-growing municipality in the Tri Cities, and city officials anticipate significant growth in the coming years.
Johnson City Press
Pizza Hut celebrates opening of new Johnson City location
Tasty Restaurant Group is celebrating the establishment of their 400th restaurant with the opening of a new Pizza Hut at 827 W. Walnut St. in Johnson City. The new location will be giving away 50 FREE medium cheese or pepperoni-topping pizzas to the first 50 vehicles that line up in the Hut Lane drive thru pickup window on Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 11 a.m., according to a press release.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Stephens runs wild to lead Elizabethton over Rhea County
EVENSVILLE — Nate Stephens ran for 245 yards and three touchdowns as Elizabethton earned a 35-28 non-conference road win at Rhea County. Dalton Mitchell went 7-for-10 passing for 183 yards including a 65-yard touchdown pass to Jeriah Griffin for the Cyclones’ first score.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Science Hill boys, D-B girls post fourth-place finishes at state tournament
SEVIERVILLE — The Science Hill boys team and the Dobyns-Bennett girls posted fourth-place finishes at the TSSAA Class AA golf championships at Sevierville Golf Club. Collierville shot even par on day two to overtake Page and post a 583-587 win for the boys title. Science Hill was 27 strokes behind the champions with a two-day total of 612. Jackson Herrington from Dickson County shot a 6-under 138 to win by four strokes over Tyler Williamson from Greenbrier.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Science Hill at Daniel Boone football
Region 1-5A leader Daniel Boone remained unbeaten with a 22-14 win over 6A Science Hill in a non-region battle of Washington County rivals on Friday at Nathan Hale Stadium. The Trailblazers improve to 7-0 with the victory.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport archives to hold open house next week
The Kingsport Archives will host an open house from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 13 to showcase their new and expanded location. “We’ve been working for more than a year in getting our new archives moved, furnished and ready for the public, so we’re excited to show it off,” said Archivist Brianne Wright. “We think the public will be overjoyed with our new space and its features.”
Johnson City Press
Wolves set to face Crockett in non-region matchup
The West Ridge football team will look to nab a third straight victory when it meets non-region foe David Crockett on Friday at 7 p.m. in Blountville. The Wolves (3-3) won last year’s matchup in Jonesborough in dominant fashion 24-6. This year, it’s going to be a totally different story.
RELATED PEOPLE
Johnson City Press
Southwest Virginia Bowl between UVA Wise, E&H has NET flavor
EMORY — It may be billed as the Southwest Virginia Bowl, but Saturday’s South Atlantic Conference football game between Virginia-Wise and Emory & Henry has a big Northeast Tennessee flavor. The Southwest Virginia rivals separated by less than 60 miles kick off at 1 p.m. at E&H’s Fred...
Johnson City Press
Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter reaches capacity
The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter has reached capacity with 426 animals in its care. The shelter currently has over 130 cats/kittens and 63 dogs available for adoption as of Oct. 7, with more coming available soon. Several of the available animals have been at the shelter for months and are patiently awaiting their forever homes.
Johnson City Press
Tennessee High sweeps Sullivan East for District 1-AA volleyball title
ERWIN — With revenge on its mind, Tennessee High wasted no time in winning the District 1-AA volleyball championship over Sullivan East at Unicoi County High School. The top-seeded Lady Vikings rolled to a 3-0 (25-19, 27-25, 25-17) victory. It was the same week that coach Mary Johnson passed Peggy Dempsey as Tennessee High’s all-time win leader. Dempsey was in attendance for Thursday’s match, which Johnson certainly appreciated.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Commission establishes Beer Board, approves new site plan for Sevier Center replacement
It was an almost comical affair at Thursday’s Johnson City Commission meeting as Mayor Joe Wise repeated the same two questions for nearly half an hour. “Have you read the rules and regulations concerning the sale of alcohol inside the city of Johnson City? And do you agree to abide by them?” he asked.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Public Library hosts children’s author Constance Lombardo
The Johnson City Public Library is holding two events with children’s author and illustrator Constance Lombardo on Oct. 20. Lombardo will lead a storytime for ages 3-5 at 11 a.m. in the library’s Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
Johnson City Press
Christmas gets bigger in Kingsport
Christmas has gotten bigger this year in Kingsport. The Downtown Kingsport Association announced Thursday the expansion of a new holiday event, Christmas in Kingsport.
Johnson City Press
Unicoi County Apple Festival sees successful first day
Artisans, crafters and shoppers alike all packed into downtown Erwin for the 45th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival’s kickoff on Friday. The festival brings over 350 vendors and over 100,000 visitors from across the region to Erwin.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport to start bulk leaf collection next week
The City of Kingsport will begin its annual bulk leaf collection beginning Monday, Oct. 10, according to a press release. In order to make the collection process as efficient as possible, residents are being asked to:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Unaka's win over Claiborne creates some buzz
Friday’s win for Unaka may not have caught the attention of many football fans in Northeast Tennessee, but it was significant on two fronts. First, the Class 1A Rangers easily handled a Class 3A team that had been competitive this season. Second, Unaka kept in place its hope to post back-to-back winning seasons for only the fourth time in school history.
Johnson City Press
Not a groundbreaking but a celebration: State, Lee County officials commemorate progress on Giles Hollow water project
ROSE HILL – Lee County officials joined state legislative and regional planning figures Friday to celebrate progress on the Giles Hollow water line project. Lee County Public Service Authority Executive Director Tracy Puckett and county Board of Supervisors District 1 member Robert Smith joined County Administrator Dane Poe, Virginia House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Tyler Lester, assistant to 40th District state Sen. Todd Pillion, for the ceremony at Maranatha Baptist Church.
Johnson City Press
Lady Indians third, SH boys fourth in state golf
Dobyns-Bennett’s girls stand in third place after the first day of the state golf tournament in Sevierville while Science Hill’s boys are in fourth. The Lady Indians were led by Aliezah Robinson, whose 3-over-par 73 was good enough for a sixth-place tie in the individual standings in the event at the Sevierville Golf Club on Thursday.
Johnson City Press
Bears on the road at Ridgeview in key Mountain 7 District showdown
The second half of the prep football season kicks off Friday with Union facing another tough challenge. Bears coach Travis Turner’s squad heads to Dickenson County to take on undefeated Ridgeview (5-0, 2-0) in another key Mountain 7 District contest.
Comments / 0