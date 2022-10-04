Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
'We're taking every step possible': Sacramento City Unified bringing Narcan to district campuses as rainbow fentanyl increases overdoses
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School District is bringing Narcan into its schools in case any of its students has an overdose. “The opioid crisis really cuts across our whole community,” said Victoria Flores, executive director of student support and health services. The district announced to...
Comments / 0