Read full article on original website
Related
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
wvpublic.org
Appalachian Power Tells Virginia Customers Renewables Will Lower Their Bills
Appalachian Power told its Virginia customers last month that the solution to reducing their monthly bills is to increase renewable power and move away from coal and natural gas. When Appalachian Power told customers in West Virginia of the coming rate increase in April, renewables were not mentioned. Neither was...
WTOV 9
Manufacturing growing in West Virginia's Northern Panhandle
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Puskarich accounting and the Business Development Corporation played host to a luncheon for manufacturing industries in the Northern Panhandle in celebration of National Manufacturing Week on Thursday. “Manufacturing Week is a way to educate the community on the different manufacturing companies we have, the products...
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Virginia fire departments to receive $8.1 million
More than $8 million was announced to support fire departments across West Virginia.
Rising utility costs prompt concern heading into the winter months
Experts say the average cost of heating a home is projected to increase by 17% this winter. Groups in our area that help people who are facing utility termination are preparing for a tough year.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Blight: Action welcome, but more is needed
To most West Virginians, $9.2 million sounds like a lot of money, but when it is the starting point for grant funding that is meant to help communities remove abandoned and dilapidated properties, we must understand that is just a drop in the bucket if we are to truly address the problem.
West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
RELATED PEOPLE
These improvements are coming to an I-79 exit in Harrison County
The Harrison County Commission approved a project on Thursday that will help improve traffic flow between Interstate 79 and WV 279.
Why these 2 groups support West Virginia Amendment 2
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) hosted a regional roundtable discussion on Amendment 2 at Stockmeier Urethanes USA on Thursday. The group discussed reasons why they think West Virginians should vote in favor of the controversial amendment. Business and community leaders gathered to discuss […]
Residents in Mercer County mobile home park angry over rent increase
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Residents in a mobile home park in Mercer County are feeling frustrated and confused after finding out that their lot rent is increasing to more than double what they had been paying. Elizabeth Price and her son Elvis Gearheart tell Nexstar’s WVNS they are frustrated. They have less than 56 days […]
clayconews.com
Governor Jim Justice and Hatfield-McCoy Team up for UTV Giveaway: Charlestown, West VIrginia
CHARLESTON, WV (October 6, 2022) – Governor Jim Justice today joins the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority in announcing a special Fall giveaway for two brand-new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four-seater UTV’s in Metallic Sierra Blue to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Note: Residency not required to win.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tire collection events scheduled for October and November in West Virginia
Tire collection events are being held around West Virginia this month and next.
Metro News
West Virginians brace for dramatically higher heating bills
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginians, like most Americans, are bracing for what could be a long, cold winter. This year, unlike recent years, the cost of heating a home will be dramatically higher. “I’m expecting prices to go up. Right now, we’re thinking 17 percent to heat your home...
WVNT-TV
If gas prices spike, will West Virginia’s state gas tax be cut?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gasoline prices are rising again across the United States, including our region. And that is bringing renewed calls for government action. We are no where near those $5 a gallon prices we saw in June, but there is a lot of concern we could be heading back up.
WDTV
EXPLAINER: What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2?
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA/WDTV) - What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2? This is what many are asking since voters will decide on it in November. Amendment 2 is one of four amendments on the ballot, and it is drawing the most controversy. It would allow cuts to personal property taxes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia COVID statistics continue fluctuating
CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases jumped to more than 1,000 on Friday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. Also, a 57-year-old man from Wood County was among the confirmed deaths reported on Friday by the department. Another five deaths were reported on Friday. The...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg News and Sentinel names Lankford circulation director
PARKERSBURG — Kat Lankford has been named the new director of circulation for The Parkersburg News and Sentinel and The Marietta Times. “I was surprised, but excited,” Lankford said. “I’m happy to be back in circulation. I look forward to communicating with the customers and taking care of any issues they may have, or listen to ideas to better the things we’re doing.”
Pilot transported after plane crash in Preston County, West Virginia
One person has been transported following a plane crash in Preston County on Friday.
WDTV
Lumberport native returns to West Virginia to run childhood hospital
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians are known for giving back to their community. That is what Dr. David Hess told 5′s Ian Roth when he sat down and talked with him about coming back to his boyhood home and running one of the premiere hospitals in the region.
Comments / 1