Wheeling, WV

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
Manufacturing growing in West Virginia's Northern Panhandle

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Puskarich accounting and the Business Development Corporation played host to a luncheon for manufacturing industries in the Northern Panhandle in celebration of National Manufacturing Week on Thursday. “Manufacturing Week is a way to educate the community on the different manufacturing companies we have, the products...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
Blight: Action welcome, but more is needed

To most West Virginians, $9.2 million sounds like a lot of money, but when it is the starting point for grant funding that is meant to help communities remove abandoned and dilapidated properties, we must understand that is just a drop in the bucket if we are to truly address the problem.
West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Why these 2 groups support West Virginia Amendment 2

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) hosted a regional roundtable discussion on Amendment 2 at Stockmeier Urethanes USA on Thursday. The group discussed reasons why they think West Virginians should vote in favor of the controversial amendment. Business and community leaders gathered to discuss […]
West Virginians brace for dramatically higher heating bills

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginians, like most Americans, are bracing for what could be a long, cold winter. This year, unlike recent years, the cost of heating a home will be dramatically higher. “I’m expecting prices to go up. Right now, we’re thinking 17 percent to heat your home...
If gas prices spike, will West Virginia’s state gas tax be cut?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gasoline prices are rising again across the United States, including our region. And that is bringing renewed calls for government action. We are no where near those $5 a gallon prices we saw in June, but there is a lot of concern we could be heading back up.
EXPLAINER: What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2?

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA/WDTV) - What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2? This is what many are asking since voters will decide on it in November. Amendment 2 is one of four amendments on the ballot, and it is drawing the most controversy. It would allow cuts to personal property taxes...
West Virginia COVID statistics continue fluctuating

CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases jumped to more than 1,000 on Friday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. Also, a 57-year-old man from Wood County was among the confirmed deaths reported on Friday by the department. Another five deaths were reported on Friday. The...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News and Sentinel names Lankford circulation director

PARKERSBURG — Kat Lankford has been named the new director of circulation for The Parkersburg News and Sentinel and The Marietta Times. “I was surprised, but excited,” Lankford said. “I’m happy to be back in circulation. I look forward to communicating with the customers and taking care of any issues they may have, or listen to ideas to better the things we’re doing.”
PARKERSBURG, WV

