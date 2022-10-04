ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

Comments / 11

Donna Arnold
4d ago

Just what we need Ted Churz is coming to our town. For some fancy dinner probably at the Lafayette Hotel in Marietta . The man is a disgrace to the Senate. So please get out and vote. Like our lives depend on it, because it does. Proud American and 💙 Democrat 💙 !!! 🇺🇸 ❤🙏🤍🙏💙 🇺🇸

Reply(3)
10
Greg Myers
3d ago

I know one thing: Reagan NEVER skeedaddled to Cancun while Americans were freezing to death in his home state.

Reply
4
Larry Long
4d ago

who would believe cancun Cruz he is a liar just the rest of the Republicans

Reply
6
Related
TheDailyBeast

Crowd Can’t Stifle Laughter When Ted Cruz Accuses Biden of Giving ‘Unhealthiest’ Presidential Speech

A festival audience just couldn’t hold their laughter when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had the audacity to claim President Joe Biden gave the unhealthiest presidential speech he’s ever seen. “Listen, we saw Joe Biden stand up in Pennsylvania and give a speech—bathed in red light like Emperor Palpatine, that was bizarre—where he called half the country fascist, or I guess semi-fascist was the term he uses,” Cruz told the crowd at the Texas Tribune Festival, where he was being interviewed by the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker. “That’s not healthy,” Cruz added. “I’ve never seen a president give a speech like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Middletown, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Marietta, OH
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
County
Washington County, OH
Marietta, OH
Government
Washington County, OH
Government
Business Insider

Liz Cheney is the only Republican member of Congress to explicitly condemn Trump's racist remarks about Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao— but disapproval among the GOP is growing

A growing number of conservatives are condemning Donald Trump's most recent Truth Social diatribe. Trump referred to former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao with a racist nickname. Rep. Liz Cheney and several former Trump White House aides and advisors have denounced the post. Several prominent conservatives this week denounced former...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race

With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
SCRANTON, PA
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Latest Revenge Fantasy: Purge the National Archives

Donald Trump has identified yet another federal institution he wants to purge of qualified officials and stack with his lackeys: the National Archives. Since this summer, Trump has told close associates that he wants to gut the nonpartisan historical agency, which the former president believes is full of anti-MAGA subversives, two sources with knowledge of the matter tell Rolling Stone. Trump has said he plans to make it a priority if he wins a second term, the sources say.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeastern Ohio#San Francisco#Politics Local#Election Local#Gop#Senate#Republican#The Dyson Baudo Center#Marietta College#The Republican Party
Newsweek

Republican Chairman Under Fire for Using Fake Homemade ID to Vote

The Alabama Republican Party Chairman, a supporter of the state's voter ID law, used a non-valid ID to vote in at least two recent elections. In November 2020 and the party primaries in May 2022, Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl showed up to the polls with what looked like an employee badge. Along with his name, the card read "Regional Press Secretary" and identified "The Office of State Auditor," according to an image obtained by AL.com.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy