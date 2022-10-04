ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Family sets up endowment funds in honor of Wirt County man

PARKERSBURG — After James A. “Jim” Rader passed away in May, his siblings, Susan White, Jessie Spero and Fred Rader, honored his memory through the creation of two endowment funds with the Little Kanawha Area Community Foundation. A son of the late Raymond and Carolyn Sims Rader,...
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar

Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar

PULLMAN — The Pullman Church of God will hold a bake sale from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the church at 2468 Auburn Road, Pullman, W.Va. The 34th annual ViBaChu Crafters Craft Bazaar will be held on 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia COVID statistics continue fluctuating

CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases jumped to more than 1,000 on Friday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. Also, a 57-year-old man from Wood County was among the confirmed deaths reported on Friday by the department. Another five deaths were reported on Friday. The...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Permission to Board: MOV’n Dragons offer sea of opportunities for new members

MARIETTA — The competition phase of the dragon boat season concluded recently with the Cleveland Festival, but a busy offseason awaits the MOV’n Dragons. The team, which is based out of Marietta, welcomes potential paddlers from both sides of the river throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley. In fact, recruiting new members is among the top priorities as the team prepares for the 2023 season.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg News and Sentinel names Lankford circulation director

PARKERSBURG — Kat Lankford has been named the new director of circulation for The Parkersburg News and Sentinel and The Marietta Times. “I was surprised, but excited,” Lankford said. “I’m happy to be back in circulation. I look forward to communicating with the customers and taking care of any issues they may have, or listen to ideas to better the things we’re doing.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Rockland United Methodist observes bicentennial

BELPRE — The Rockland United Methodist Church in Belpre is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Robin Cox, chair of the Anniversary Committee, said many of the annual activities sponsored by the congregation and several special events will commemorate the bicentennial. An Open House is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Downtown PKB: Monster Mash is a family-friendly event

Get your scariest, cutest or most creative costume ready for a Halloween-themed party in downtown Parkersburg. On Friday, Oct. 21, Downtown PKB will host its annual Monster Mash. The event takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. at 113 Ann St. in the parking lot in front of the former Point Park Marketplace. Monster Mash is a family-oriented Halloween party made possible by Downtown PKB and our community sponsors, Discovery World on Market, CSL Plasma, Dupont, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center and WVU Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley in need of new volunteers

PARKERSBURG — A major drive to recruit volunteers because of Hurricane Ian will be held by the American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the blood center at 3201 Dudley Ave., an agency official said Thursday. The Red Cross is...
Wood County real estate transfers

Wood County real estate transfers

PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County from Aug. 15-19: * Dale and Emma Flinn to Sara Bennett, 2 tracts Logan Ave and Strip, Parkersburg District, $20,000. * Sean and Madison Michael to Jordan and Mariah Knotts, tract 1.4338 acres Sugar Camp Road and all...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Spero Health a beacon of hope for those lost in addiction

PARKERSBURG — Spero Health is an outpatient medically assisted treatment facility that’s changing the scene with its harm-reduction philosophy and mission aligned with the facility administrator, Stormy Barnes, who has a personal stake in this industry. “Spero means so much to me because their mission is saving lives,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg City Council to consider carryover allocations

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg City Council’s Finance Committee Tuesday will consider proposals for the fund balance carried over from the previous fiscal year. If referred by the five-member committee, the full council will vote on the budget revisions in a meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Finance Committee meets an hour earlier in the executive conference room on the second floor of the Municipal Building, across from council chambers.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Stout gets post at West Virginia Department of Homeland Security

CHARLESTON — The former chief correctional officer at the North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County has been named the new Inspector General of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. James Stout has led an “exemplary career” and brings considerable knowledge and experience to the position of inspector...
Marjorie L. George

Marjorie L. George

Marjorie L. George, 94, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Marjorie was born Jan. 14, 1928, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, daughter of the late William and Grace Souther. She resided with her son in Lancaster, Ohio before moving from Davisville, WV. Marjorie was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Parkersburg, she was a loving, gracious, and generous person and she will be missed. Marjorie is survived by her son, Gary E. George and daughter-in-law, Kathy Mae George; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Murphy George Jr., step daughter, Judith Lynn Helsel, son, Stephen William George, grandchildren, Bryan and Ryan George and David Nathaniel George. Cremation has taken place, celebration of life services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Parkersburg.
Darlene F. Shrader Dunn

Darlene F. Shrader Dunn

Surrounded by her loving family, Darlene F. Shrader Dunn, 67, of Mineral Wells, W.Va., passed away following an extended illness. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Beatty Cemetery, Sonoma Road, Burning Springs, W.Va. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.
Jo Ann Ball

Jo Ann Ball

Jo Ann Ball, 87, of Parkersburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Cedar Grove Nursing Facility. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, Evergreen North Cemetery with Pastor Rob Collins officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, south Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Ball family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Vienna Community Building to host health screenings event

VIENNA — Residents living in and around Vienna can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic and serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening on Nov. 22 at the Vienna Community Building,1301 34th St. Screenings can check for:. * The level of...
Southside Rumble 9 draws closer

Southside Rumble 9 draws closer

PARKERSBURG — The bout sheet for next Saturday’s Southside Rumble 9 at Parkersburg South High School is shaping up and Dawghouse Promotions’ Mike Sheppard is excited for another big event. There are currently 15 scheduled bouts and that includes the main event for the vacant World Boxing...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Judge orders Parkersburg to pay legal fees from prayer fight

PARKERSBURG — The organization that sued the City of Parkersburg over City Council’s recitation of the Lord’s prayer prior to meetings was awarded nearly $60,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs. The order was filed Thursday by U.S. District Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. of the Southern...
Ronald Jesse Gregory

Ronald Jesse Gregory

Ronald Jesse Gregory, 75 years old, died gracefully after a 7 month battle with terminal brain cancer. Ron was born on Nov. 25, 1946, in Marietta, Ohio, to the late Jesse and Katherine Gregory. He was a graduate of Marietta High School and Sinclair Community College. Ron was a proud employee of Bureau of Fiscal Service (Public Debt) for 29 years. He previously worked at Kardex for 15 years. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran having served in United States Army.
