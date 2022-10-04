Read full article on original website
Peoria police shoot, kill man while responding to alert Monday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Central Illinois police fatally shot a man as officers were responding to an alert sent by gunshot detection technology, police said Monday night. The Peoria Police Department said officers had responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 10:10 p.m. when “upon arrival, officers were involved in a shooting with one person."
Illinois teens arrested after fleeing from shooting scene
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two arrests have been made after shots were fired Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of W. Smith Street. A seven round Shot Spotter alert came in shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday and Peoria Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:16 p.m. Both patrol officers and members of the Special Investigations Division responded to the report.
Peoria Police searching for suspect in shooting investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are searching for a man identified as a suspect in a shooting investigation. Police have identified Billy Delasso, 31, as a suspect in a Monday shooting in the 400 block of Warner Lane at around 11:49 p.m. He is described as a white...
Body found in Illinois storage unit; charges pending
A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint […]
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police investigate three shooting scenes
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are responding to three different shots fired calls in the city’s East Bluff neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers responded around 2:07 P.M. to areas near Archer and California Avenues. In total, between the multiple alerts, 22 rounds were believed...
Juvenile, adult arrested for weapons offenses after Thursday evening ShotSpotter alert
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A juvenile and an 18-year-old have been arrested after a seven-round ShotSpotter alert. in the 1500 block of West Smith Thursday. Peoria Police say the juvenile was apprehended after a foot pursuit and was later arrested for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting an officer, no FOID and possession of a defaced firearm. Police say a handgun was found during a search.
Deputies find decomposing human remains in Knox County storage unit
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after decomposing human remains were found in a storage unit Friday. Around 6 p.m., deputies responded to the storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, for a complaint of a suspicious odor. Deputies met with the...
Peoria Police respond to 17-round-shot-spotter on West Malone Street
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before midnight, Peoria Police responded to a 17-round-shot-spotter alert on the southside of Peoria. Peoria Police were called to the 2500 Block of West Malone Street in Peoria, following reports of 17 gun shots. When officers arrived on the scene, there were no victims or suspects to be found, nor was there any damage seen in the nearby surrounding area.
Two arrested in Reditus Labs robbery
PEKIN, Ill. — Two then-employees of Pekin’s Reditus Labs were arrested and charged with burglarizing the facility where they worked in September, according to police and court documents obtained by 25 News. The two suspects, Aaron Underwood, 38, and Noah Christian, 33, are accused of entering the Reditus...
Police: Suspects stole bowling alley ATM, then left it in field
A 28-year-old East Moline man faces felony charges after police say he and another suspect stole an ATM in Davenport, broke into it, and left it in a field in Galesburg, Ill. Tyler Grumadas faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. On...
Dwight Man Sentenced For Seriously Beating Female
A 46-year-old Dwight man was sentenced in a Livingston County court case on September 6th. Ralph Coyle pled guilty to Aggravated Domestic Battery, a class two felony and Domestic Battery, a class four felony in August of 2022. As part of the blind plea agreement, two other felonies were dropped. The Dwight Police Department arrested Coyle for seriously beating a female in the 200 block of East North Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 2nd of 2021.
Galesburg woman arrested for DUI Friday evening
Galesburg Police on Friday, September 30th, around 6:00 pm were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Henderson Street – the site of City Select Motors. The caller told police a possibly intoxicated female was behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot and an alcoholic beverage was visible in the center console. Officers made contact with the 47-year-old female driver who told police her boyfriend had driven the vehicle to the lot. The caller told police they observed the female pull into the lot off Henderson Street. The female added that she was at the dealership to return the vehicle because she did not want it. Video surveillance confirmed the caller’s account. The woman had difficulty maintaining balance and had slurred speech and watery eyes. She refused to perform a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. Another small bottle of alcohol fell from her person as officers took her into custody. The woman was charged with DUI Alcohol, Aggravated DUI License Suspended, Driving on a Suspended License, and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol.
Two injured in crash involving Peoria Police Department vehicle
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people suffered what are being called minor injuries after a two vehicle crash in Peoria Thursday afternoon. Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says it happened just before 3 PM near the intersection of Nebraska and Broadway. Roth says a vehicle was traveling up a hill,...
Central Illinois police fatally shoot person following alert
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Central Illinois police fatally shot a person as officers were responding to an alert sent by gunshot detection technology. The Peoria Police Department says officers had responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 10:10 p.m. CDT Monday when “upon arrival, officers were involved in a shooting with one person.” Police said that person was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional details of the shooting were immediately provided by police, including what prompted the shooting. Police said the shooting victim’s name and manner and cause of death will be released by the Peoria County Coroner. Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.
Police: Threat at Limestone H.S. ‘unfounded’
BARTONVILLE, Ill. – Police in Bartonville say a threat believed to have been made at Limestone High School turned out to be unfounded. Police don’t say when they become aware of the threat, but said they took it seriously and interviewed “all known parties involved”, and it was determined to be not real.
Two East Galesburg men arrested after car stolen
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received a tip on a stolen Chevrolet Equinox, at 106 Miller Ave., in East Galesburg. Deputies responded to the address and spoke with the resident who identified Dante Quick as the driver of the vehicle, according to a Thursday release.
Two arrested for McLean County catalytic converter theft
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested two individuals in relation to catalytic converter thefts Thursday. According to a McLean County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, sheriff’s deputies and LeRoy police officers responded to reports of people cutting catalytic converters off a church vehicle in Downs, Il.
Illinois teen, man arrested for car theft, gun theft, fleeing
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teen driver and adult passenger have been arrested after a run-in with police in the 200 block of N. MacArthur Highway early Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the Peoria Police Department. Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, Peoria Police officers observed a...
Arson cause of overnight fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire crews were called around 2:45 a.m. Thursday to a home in the area of W. Freemont and S. Ligonier Streets. Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Hascall said firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the kitchen windows. Crews extinguished the fire in about...
Police: Two employees burglarized Pekin’s Reditus Labs in September
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two then-employees of Pekin’s Reditus Laboratories were arrested and charged with burglarizing the building where they worked in September, according to police and court documents obtained by 25 News. The two suspects, 38-year-old Aaron Underwood and 33-year-old Noah Christian, are accused of entering the...
